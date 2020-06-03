The November veto session is too long to wait for the state legislature to respond to protests and subsequent civil unrest in Illinois, wrote Reps. Lamont Robinson (D-5th), Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) to the House and Senate leadership Wednesday, calling for a special session.
"Our neighborhoods have been devastated and our constituents have been overwhelmed," they wrote. "There is a substantial amount of legislation that deals with the rebuilding of our communities and the pursuit of justice and equality that has been filed in the past and that is more important now than ever."
On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would defer to House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon on whether to call a special session. Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-4th) said the General Assembly may need to meet later in the summer to address budgetary issues anyway.
But Robinson, Tarver and Buckner said the legislature needs to meet "immediately."
"Our communities simply cannot wait until the November veto session to address these systemic failures and the eroded trust of our neighborhoods when it comes to government, law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as economic development," they wrote. "We are in a state of emergency and need to act immediately."
Tarver represents southern Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue in Springfield; his and Buckner's districts span the entire South Side lakefront. Like Buckner's, Robinson's district begins in River North, running south roughly east of the Dan Ryan Expressway and the Chicago Skyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.