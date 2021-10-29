SPRINGFIELD — The General Assembly has concluded its scheduled fall veto session, passing several pieces of legislation. Here’s a summary of them, and Hyde Park-Kenwood’s legislators’ votes.
Health Care Right of Conscience changes
The Illinois Senate joined the House on Oct. 29 in approving a change to the Health Care Right of Conscience Act that was requested by the governor and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
The HCRC Act currently prohibits discrimination against anyone for their “conscientious refusal to receive, obtain, accept, perform, assist, counsel, suggest, recommend, refer or participate in any way in any particular form of health care services contrary to his or her conscience.” The bill passed would add language stating that it is not a violation of the law for an employer “to take any measures or impose any requirements … intended to prevent contraction or transmission of COVID-19.”
Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th) voted for Senate Bill 1169. (None of them returned a request for comment for this article.)
The measure had become a flash point, with opponents calling it an infringement on personal freedoms and proponents classifying it as an effort to clarify existing law to close a legal loophole allowing people to flout COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandates.
Its supporters believe the measure will clarify the legislature’s intent as a number of court cases continue through the system in which Illinoisans are challenging COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements by citing protections afforded in the HCRC Act. It’s needed to close a legal loophole allowing people to flout those mandates, they argued.
Critics of the bill, however, argued the language is overly broad and that the Health Care Right of Conscience Act actually was intended to protect an individual’s right to make his or her own health care decisions.
Because the bill did not receive a three-fifths majority in both chambers, its effective date is set for June 1, 2022, per a provision of the state constitution pertaining to bills passed after May 31.
Ashley Wright, chief of legislative affairs for Raoul’s office, said at a committee hearing on Oct. 26 that there have been recent court decisions in Illinois, including one earlier that day, in which judges have blocked employers from enforcing vaccine mandates, citing the existing HCRC Act.
The court decisions have also been used to forgo testing requirements.
Repeal of Parental Notice of Abortion
House Bill 370 passed, which repeals the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act, clearing the way for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to sign it into law. Because it also did not receive a three-fifths majority, it cannot take effect until June 1, 2022.
Peters and Buckner voted for it. Tarver did not vote on the bill.
The parental notice law in its current form was passed in 1995 but did not take effect until 2013 due to litigation. It requires abortion providers to notify a parent or adult family member at least 48 hours in advance of performing the procedure on a patient under the age of 18.
The current law contains exceptions if the minor was a victim of physical or sexual abuse or neglect by an adult family member, if the minor is married or emancipated, or if the provider determines there is a medical emergency, or if an adult family member waives the notice in writing. A judge can also waive the requirement and has done so approximately 575 times since the law took effect, according to committee testimony.
Supporters of repealing the notice requirement said it deters many pregnant minors from seeking abortion services and could put them in danger if the parent who would be notified is their abuser.
They also argued that the judicial bypass provision is both intimidating and overly burdensome, especially since the onset of the pandemic, which forced many courts to stop holding in-person hearings.
Susan Fox Gillis, a retired Cook County circuit judge, told the House Executive Committee on Oct. 27 that since the law was enacted, she and her colleagues in the court had heard “hundreds” of cases from minors seeking a judicial bypass.
Opponents of the bill, however, argued that the issue is not about a pregnant minor’s right to seek an abortion but rather the right of parents to be involved in their child’s health care decisions.
In Senate committee debate on Oct 26, GOP members questioned why a minor must have parental consent to receive a vaccine, but would no longer be subject to parental notification of abortion under the repeal.
Emily Werth, a staff attorney at ACLU of Illinois, responded that in Illinois, a minor who is pregnant no longer has to receive parental consent for any medical care. The pregnant minor could undergo a caesarean section, receive a vaccine or get any other medical care without parental notice or consent.
“And that is because the General Assembly has made the policy decision that when a young person is pregnant, it is in their best interests and all of our best interest that they have access to whatever medical care they need, without delay, without being put in harm's way,” Werth said. “Abortion is one kind of medical care that they may need when they are pregnant. And it should be treated the same as any other kind of medical care.”
The bill would create the Youth Health and Safety Advisory Working Group to “identify existing and needed resources for pregnant and parenting youth, and youth seeking reproductive health care.” The unpaid working group would include four members appointed by each the speaker of the House, Senate president and governor, at least half of which are youth. Minority leaders would each appoint two members, half of them youth. Each legislative leader would also appoint a member from their chamber.
Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act
The so-called “REV” act, HB 1769, the Tribune reports, would provide tax incentives and construction job credits streamlined permitting for building facilities. Peters and Buckner voted for it, and Tarver voted against it.
In-state college sports betting
Betting on in-state college sports could become legal with the stroke of the governor’s pen after lawmakers in the General Assembly approved an amendment to the state’s sports betting law on Oct. 28.
The amendment to HB 3136 passed both the House and Senate with vast bipartisan support, including from all three local legislators, reaching the threshold necessary for it to take effect immediately once signed by the governor.
The measure would be a major expansion to the sports betting bill which Pritzker helped usher through the General Assembly during his first year in office in 2019. Upon his signature, a business with a sports betting license would legally be allowed to take a bet on an Illinois college team, provided the bet is made at a betting facility, rather than online.
Only “Tier 1” wagers would be accepted on in-state teams, meaning the wager is “determined solely by the final score or final outcome” of a sporting event, and it must have been filed before the start of the game. No bets would be allowed on an individual’s performance in an in-state game.
For now, in-state collegiate betting would be a pilot program set for repeal on July 1, 2023, unless the General Assembly extends it.
The bill also adds fire protection districts to the list of entities that can receive a charitable raffle license, and Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, where the WNBA champion Chicago Sky play their home games, would be eligible to apply for a sports betting license, just like the state’s other pro sports facilities.
Midwife legalization
HB 3401, if signed into law, would make midwifery legal in Illinois for the first time since 1992, making the state the 36th to legalize and license certified professional midwives, NPR Illinois reports. Peters, Tarver and Buckner voted for it.
Congressional redistricting
Illinois lawmakers gave final approval in the early hours of Friday morning to a new congressional redistricting plan, HB 1291, that divides the state into 17 districts, one fewer than it currently has due to its loss of population since the 2010 U.S. Census.
It was the fourth draft plan that legislative Democrats had proposed over the previous two weeks, and it was introduced to the public after 7 p.m.
Like earlier versions, it collapses two southern Illinois districts into a single district while carving up much of downstate Illinois into a number of oddly-shaped districts that put cities as far apart as East St. Louis and Champaign into one district, with Bloomington and Rockford linked in another.
The 1st District, where Rep. Bobby Rush (D) is the incumbent, now goes from lakefront Bronzeville to southwestern Kenwood (plus Madison Park) and most of Hyde Park west of the railroad embankment, minus six square blocks between Lake Park Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue.
The 1st District also includes Woodlawn, southwestern South Shore, several other interior South Side neighborhoods and south suburbs, a rural area that includes the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and Bourbonnais.
The 2nd District, in which Rep. Robin Kelly (D) is the incumbent, begins in north Kenwood and includes the rest of that neighborhood, East Hyde Park and the aforementioned six square blocks, Jackson Park, most of South Shore, the South East Side, several south suburbs and a large rural area, including the cities of Kankakee and Danville.
The 7th District, still centered on downtown Chicago, the West Side and the western suburbs, includes the rest of Bronzeville and Washington Park. Rep. Danny Davis (D) is the incumbent there.
The map is gerrymandered to give Illinois a 14-3 Democratic congressional delegation. Illinois’ congressional delegation is currently divided 13-5 in favor of Democrats.
Most of the legislative wrangling over the past two weeks, however, centered on Chicago and the collar counties, and pressure from within the Democratic caucus to create a second largely Latino district because of the rapid population growth within that community over the past 10 years.
Peters, Tarver and Buckner voted for it.
Elected school board clean up
Peters and Buckner voted for SB 1784, a bill that cleared up some legislative issues with the General Assembly's previous creation of an elected Chicago Board of Education. Tarver voted against it.
Reimagine Public Safety Act expansion
The legislature passed, with Tarver and Buckner’s support, Peters’ HB 2791, which would make five more Illinois communities eligible for gun violence prevention grant money based on their population size under the June-passed Reimagine Public Safety Act.
“We should address the problem of gun violence in Illinois by supporting affected communities directly, not punish them,” Peters said in a statement. “True public safety belongs to the people, and it demands that we address the underlying causes of violence at the grassroots level.”
“A rise in gun violence has often been reinforced by policies that result in a disproportionately negative impact on Black and Brown communities,” he said. “The way we can reduce gun violence is to work hand-in-hand with the communities involved, intervening with at risk youth, supporting survivors and working from the bottom-up rather than the top-down.”
Herald staff contributed from Hyde Park. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.