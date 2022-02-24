Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted President Joe Biden to issue broad sanctions targeting Russian banks, oligarchs and its high-tech sector, with the latter designed to affect its military.
The Russian economy is overwhelmingly based on its oil and natural gas reserves, and energy prices have surged in recent weeks. While the United States only imports 8% of its total oil supply from Russia, the war will affect prices here, to say nothing of prices in Europe, in the future.
A spokesman for Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), whose chief policy focus in Washington is energy, said that President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats "remain focused on lowering costs for American families."
In a statement, Rush said he is ready to work with the White House to minimize the impact of the Russia's invasion on American consumers.
"This crisis is also shining a bright light on our need to achieve energy independence so that America is not dependent on Russia for fossil fuels," he said. "This means accelerating our transition to renewable energy and a clean energy economy, efforts I have tirelessly promoted and will continue to focus on as chair of the Energy Subcommittee."
He also offered a full-throated renunciation of Russia's invasion.
"Under preposterous and false pretenses, Vladimir Putin has chosen to invade a sovereign democratic nation, a critical and strategic ally of the United States. My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine; I am praying for their safety. I am praying for Chicago’s Ukrainian community and for their loved ones in Europe who may be impacted by this war. Ukraine must know that the American people and the American government stand unequivocally with them during this time of crisis," he said.
“I support the sanctions that President Biden, in close coordination with our allies, has already imposed. Should Russia continue to move down this dangerous path, I am confident that the U.S. and our allies will swiftly impose increasingly severe consequences that will cripple Russia’s economy and strategic interests. I stand ready to work with my colleagues in Congress to do what is necessary to make clear that Ukraine is not alone in its fight to retain its sovereignty and that our nation and its leaders stand firmly and unmistakably on the side of democracy.”
