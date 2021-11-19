House Democrats passed President Joe Biden's sprawling social policy and anti-climate change package, the "Build Back Better Act," early on Friday, passing the $2 trillion bill on to the Senate, where further negotiations and probable cuts await.
Nevertheless, local Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) both voted for it, and both saw many of their longtime priorities included in the bill's 2,135 pages.
"We got it done, that's the absolute bottom line," Kelly said in an interview. "We delivered for the people."
She made no predictions about what the Senate would do or when the chamber would do it, but she hopes it will happen sooner rather than later — "These measures are life-savers, environment-savers, job-creators — just so important to every part of this country. And there's something in it for everybody."
Per The Associated Press, there would be universal prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds with six years of subsidies for poor and middle-income people, and the package provides $40 billion for higher education and workforce development through increasing Pell Grant sizes and funding historically Black colleges and universities.
Workers would receive four weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child or to recover from illness, less than the 12 weeks of family leave that President Joe Biden had originally proposed. Subsidies would pay for childcare beyond 7% of a family's income for families earning up to 250% of a state's median income; in Illinois, $32,495 for individuals (250% of which is $81,237.50) or $65,886 for a household (250% of which is $164,715).
Kelly was a minimum wage childcare worker while and after she was a student at Bradley University in Peoria. "I took care of kids, and after they left, I mopped the floor and cleaned the toilets. If the cook didn't come that day, I made lunch for them. I did everything," she said.
"You don't want it to be not worth it for parents to go to work because they're paying so much in childcare costs," she said. "We're trying to leverage that with helping parents to pay for childcare."
As the Senate still has to consider and pass the legislation, the language is not final yet, but Kelly said childcare workers need to make more money, as do, she added, home health care workers.
For that matter, $150 billion would go to a Medicaid home health care program, designed to reduce a backlog and bad working conditions, and $90 billion would go to maternal health and community violence initiatives, among other public health programs.
The package includes a key provision of Kelly's: 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage in every state. In the March-passed American Rescue Plan, Medicaid coverage was only extended to new mothers for 60 days, and not in every state. (Illinois did.) Kelly has been vocal about the serious issues, often at play around the color line, related to postpartum health throughout her congressional career.
The provision the House passed has no end date. "It will save a lot of lives," Kelly said, "of moms period, but especially of Black moms and indigenous moms."
Rush said the gun violence reduction measures specifically include $5 billion for community-based violence prevention, half of which for public health approaches to violence prevention.
Thirty-five billion dollars would go to expand Medicare over the next decade, with out-of-pocket Medicare Part D costs capped at $2,000 per year and insulin costs at $35 a dose. A Medicare drug negotiation program would be established. Tax credits for Affordable Care Act insurance premiums that have already been expanded will continue to be through 2025.
Clean energy tax credits get $320 billion in funding over 10 years the shift to renewable electricity, vehicles and manufacturing, alongside $105 billion for climate change-worsened extreme weather event resiliency — Kelly said she hopes Promontory Point and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will benefit from the package — and $110 billion for domestic supply chains and solar and battery technology development.
Asked if the bill is enough to address the magnitude of the climate crisis, Rush said, "We can't give up. We have to take what we can get right now, but we also have to know that climate change is going to require an all-out approach. And I think we'll take what we want right now, but I'm sure that there'll be more money that'll try to deal with climate change.
"We don't give up. I wish that we had more money dedicated towards it, but right now I just know that it's a start."
Asked when an all-out approach will happen, Rush noted that many of his GOP colleagues have finally acknowledged that climate change is not a hoax. "We've come a long way in a short period of time," he said. "We've still got a long way to go, but I'm certain we're still going to get there."
Rush, in a statement, said his chairmanship of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy enabled him to secure $50 million to clean up pollution near public schools in low-income communities. Furthermore, he said he authored and secured provisions that dedicate $2.89 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in underserved areas.
Nine billion dollars would go for lead remediation projects, including water line replacements — a provision Rush takes credit for as well. This comes on top of $15 billion in lead pipe replacement included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Biden signed into law earlier this month.
The New York Times, in a dispatch from the West Side, has reported that industry experts have called for $60 billion to fully address the nation's issue with lead pipes. Biden originally called for $45 billion.
Rush said Congress has never passed a perfect bill. "Some of us wanted more. I certainly am not satisfied with $9 billion," he said.
Still, he said the $24 billion from both packages "will give a head start," with the potential for future adjustments and additions.
There are 5 million lead service lines in Illinois, half of the nation's total.
The package sets the goal of building more than 1 million new rental and single-family homes with $150 billion in funding.
“I am also thrilled to see in this legislation a combined total of $114 billion for investments in public housing, rental and housing assistance for low-income Americans, and housing vouchers, as well as $15 billion to assist first-time, first-generation homebuyers," Rush said in a statement.
The expanded child tax credit passed earlier this year would continue for another year, at $3,000 per month for 6- to 17-year-olds and $3,600 per month for children aged 5 and younger. Households earning $150,000 and below would get that credit paid every month. The expanded Earned Income Tax Credit that has gone out to 17 million low-wage workers without children would continue for another year.
Rush, in a statement, said the expansion of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan "slashed child poverty and directly benefited 131,000 children in the 1st District."
People who entered the country before Jan. 2, 2011, and have lived here ever since would be able to get renewable parole grants for five years after paying administrative fees and completing background and security checks. That parole status would authorize them to work domestically and travel, and they could get a driver's license or other state identification.
The package better enables the IRS' ability to collect taxes, between what is owed and paid. Large corporations would have a 15% minimum income tax. A new surtax would be added to multimillionaires and billionaires. A 1% surcharge would be added to corporate stock buybacks. The $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions would go up to $80,000.
Republicans in Congress and outside of it have lambasted the proposal.
“Democrats have completely abandoned hardworking voters in Illinois by voting for Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Broke’ agenda, which is a huge tax cut for the wealthiest Americans and a slap in the face to folks in Illinois who are already experiencing skyrocketing prices and economic hardships thanks to Biden," said Republican National Committee spokeswoman Preya Samsundar in a statement.
The AP notes that the rise in the state and local tax deduction will largely benefit high-income households, according to analysts.
A statement Kelly issued in her capacity as state party chair took a different tenor.
“Illinois Democrats are delivering on the promises made when elected to office, improving the lives of Illinois families and moving our country forward," she said. "We look forward to a speedy passage in the Senate and a signature from President Biden.”
Ominous polls have come out for both congressional Democrats and Biden in recent weeks, and the president's approval rating has been underwater since August. Incoherently, polls have shown the Democrats' signature legislative proposals, the infrastructure package and Build Back Better, to be popular with the public.
"We just keep saying 'we have to get the word out better,'" Kelly said. "We have to keep talking about kitchen table things and how this will help your family, what these bills mean to you, and we have to keep sending the message that actually it's the Democrats delivering for the people."
No House Republicans voted for Build Back Better; 13 voted for the infrastructure package. (Nineteen GOP senators voted to pass it in the upper chamber in August.)
Kelly used these numbers as the reason why voters should keep Democrats' congressional majorities up. She acknowledged that many people do not pay attention to campaigns until the end, but she said people will feel the effect of child tax credits or Medicaid expansion for pregnant women for themselves.
There is also the question, 20 long months into a pandemic that is closing in on 800,000 domestic deaths and with distressingly high levels of political and racial strife, about the role discontent with American society and the continued fraying of the social fabric is playing in Democrats' apparently sagging fortunes.
"We are really trying to communicate," Kelly said. "I try to go to as many places in Illinois as I can. I have a staff. We're trying to increase the staff so that we have more people in more regions just to keep people informed, keep people hyped up and keep repeating how important this next election is. I know we say that each election is 'the most important,' but we're going to say that again."
"I haven't even reminded people about Jan. 6, or reminded how Liz Cheney is being treated or Adam Kinzinger," she said, referring to the iconoclastic GOP representatives from Wyoming and Illinois' 16th District. "There's a lot of different things, but we've been very concentrated on passing these big bills. So it just feels like a relief, there's more to do, and we just have to work hard."
Rush said the Democrats' messaging has not been as stirring or emotional as it should be while Republicans have focused on fear and hate.
"Those emotions are hard to counter," he said. "We're the party of the people, and we've got to get out with the people, and we've got to sit around the kitchen table. Democrats have lost the art of kitchen table politics."
He also referenced the long tradition of a Chicago precinct captions, whose approach he said Democrats desperately need to sell Build Back Better and the infrastructure package.
"We can't allow the talking heads on TV to be our sole message-carriers. We're got to get out her and engage our voting public and sit around the kitchen table and talk about reducing child poverty by 50%, about money for eliminating lead in pipes in our schools and improving air quality," he said.
"We’ve got to really get out into the highways and byways and go door to door like precinct captains. We’ve got to have a precinct captain mentality. Wholesale messaging has its strengths, but we can’t forfeit retail politics. I'm old school in that regard. As an organizer, you cannot organize using a Pied Piper approach. You’ve got to organize using a precinct captain approach."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.