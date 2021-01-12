U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) have signed onto have signed onto a resolution that would impeach President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"Shortly before the joint session commenced, President Trump addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that 'we won this election, and we won it by a landslide' He also willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: 'if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore,'" the resolution reads.
"Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the joint session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced members of Congress, the vice president, and congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts."
The resolution also notes Trump's calls to Georgia officials attempting to undermine the state's presidential election in his favor, concluding that he has "gravely endangered the security" of the country and its democratic government and "will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office."
U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) one of three to introduce the article, said on Twitter that he has the number of votes to impeach the president with the number of co-sponsors to his resolution.
The resolution concludes that he warrants disqualification from any future office. If Trump were impeached, the Senate would conduct a trial, as it did last year. The Associated Press reports that House Democrats could wait 100 days to send the impeachment articles to the upper chamber, to allow President-elect Biden "to focus on other priorities" after he takes office.
