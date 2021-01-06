U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) are safe after a mob whipped up by President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol and forced the evacuation of Congress.
Kelly, who represents East Hyde Park in the House, tweeted during the day that she was sheltering-in-place and later endorsed Gov. J.B. Pritzker's call to impeach Trump and remove him from office. Rush released a statement "from a secure location in the Capitol complex":
“Today’s actions are nothing short of a murderous insurrection and armed coup incited by Donald Trump and executed by his diehard supporters. These actions are an attack on the U.S. Constitution, our democratic institutions, and the United States, as a country. This sort of behavior is repugnant to our democracy, pure and simple.
“I wish I could say I am sorely disappointed by President Trump’s actions — and more importantly, his inaction — surrounding this situation, but I have long realized that you can expect nothing else from a weak, insecure, power-hungry megalomaniac like him.
“I unequivocally condemn the violence and those who perpetrate and support it in the strongest possible terms."
“I also call on the Committee on House Administration to initiate an immediate investigation as to how the Capitol was so easily breached and call on law enforcement to diligently pursue criminal prosecution against all those who participated in or incited today’s violence.
“These terrorist acts will not silence the voice of the people and I look forward to certifying the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president of the United States, respectively."
Kelly also released a statement: "What we witnessed today was an assault on our democracy. But let's be clear — violent mobs attacking and desecrating our Capitol was not the most disgraceful or frightening part of Jan. 6. It was the shameful sight of a failed president inciting those mobs in a pathetic attempt to cling to power. The time has come to look deep within our collective psyche to determine how a man willing to destroy our nation was enabled for so long.
"Donald Trump sought to carry this nation to the brink. But he failed. Now it's our responsibility as citizens to help fulfill the promise of America and create a government that works for all the people."
With the rest of the Democratic members of the U.S. House from Illinois, Rush and Kelly also released a statement decrying newly elected downstate Rep. Mary Miller (R-15th), who said in a speech to pro-Trump protesters in Washington today, “If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
“We, the duly elected Members of the Illinois Delegation, condemn today’s statement by our new colleague, Mary Miller," the Democrats wrote. "This repugnant comment, on a repugnant day, is a black mark on this body and a black mark on our state. Mary Miller must apologize to her constituents, to the American people and to all who memorialize the millions murdered by Hitler.”
Meanwhile, hours after the rioters sought to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s November election, Gov. Pritzker called on Congress to impeach and remove Trump.
Pritzker, in a statement, said, “Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.”
“Because of today’s events incited by the President, I had to ask the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement resources, engaged in important life-saving missions, to redeploy to heighten their presence at government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield,” Pritzker added.
A small group of 75 to 100 protestors demonstrated peacefully Wednesday outside of the Illinois State Capitol.
“As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers. There are real questions about what efforts the president made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege,” Pritzker said.
Trump, in a video statement released Wednesday afternoon, urged the rioters to go home while still incorrectly maintaining the election was “stolen” by Democrats. Trump has filed several lawsuits alleging voter fraud, which have repeatedly been rejected by judges for lack of evidence.
Trump also praised the rioters, calling them “very special” and telling them he loved them.
On Twitter, the social media platform began removing some of the president’s tweets after he criticized Vice President Mike Pence for not being more proactive in blocking the results of the November election. Wednesday evening, Twitter placed a 12-hour block on his account, noting it would continue until certain tweets deemed a threat to public safety were removed.
Several Republican members of Congress planned to object to Biden’s certification Wednesday before it was waylaid by the rioters.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the joint session would reconvene Wednesday night to certify Biden’s election victory.
Hundreds of political scientists across the nation — including six at the University of Chicago: Susan Stokes, Scott Ashworth, Monika Nalepa, James Lindley Wilson, Scott Gehlbach and Rochelle Terman — are calling for Trump's immediate removal from office, whether by impeachment or the 25th Amendment.
"The president’s actions threaten American democracy," they wrote. "He has rejected the peaceful transfer of power, encouraged state legislators to overturn election results in their states, pressured a state official to change election results, and now incited a violent mob that shut down the counting of electoral votes and stormed the U.S. Capitol.
"Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values. The president’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He should be removed from office immediately before further violence takes place or further damage is done to our democracy."
Former President Barack Obama said in a statement that history will remember the day's events as incited by Trump, noting his lies about the election, and that Jan. 6, 2021, will be "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation."
"But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise," he said, blaming the Republicans and their "media ecosystem" for being "too often unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election that President-elect Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."
"Right now, Republican leaders have a choice made clear in the desecrated chambers of democracy. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America," Obama said.
Capitol News Illinois reporter Jerry Nowicki contributed from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
