Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) have been sworn in for their 15th and fourth full terms in Washington, respectively.
On Jan. 3, both voted to re-elect Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to a fourth nonconsecutive term as Speaker of the U.S. House.
And on Dec. 29, Kelly, who represents East Hyde Park in the House, announced on Twitter that she had received a COVID-19 vaccine on the recommendation of Congress' attending physician.
"The vaccine is completely safe, I urge my constituents to get vaccinated to protect yourselves and family," she wrote. "COVID has ravaged communities of color, and this vaccine is the best way to turn the tide."
Rush's spokeswoman confirmed that he has also received the vaccine.
