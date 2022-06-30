Local U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd) endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot for reelection on June 30, praising her investments in South and West Side neighborhoods months ahead of the first-round vote in February.
During Thursday’s event at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E 56th Pl., Kelly said she and the mayor have developed a friendship and partnership since Lightfoot took office.
"You stepped into a very, very tough period," Kelly told Lightfoot. "And then there was COVID, and I think you did an excellent job dealing with COVID."
She noted the mayor's Invest South/West initiative, which aims to revive commercial corridors in certain South and West Side neighborhoods through targeted public and private investments.
"There's still a lot of work to do, and I believe that you're the best person to be doing that work," Kelly said. "You have to be tough to be the mayor of Chicago, and she doesn't lack that."
Kelly, who is now the chair of the state Democratic Party, endorsed Lightfoot during her first run in 2019. Lightfoot, in turn, endorsed her for reelection to the state party chairmanship at the event.
Though Rush endorsed Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the 2019 run-off, he has since changed his tune.
"I have seen her. I have talked with her. I have worked with her. I have walked with her. I have known her," said Rush, who is retiring from Congress after this term ends in January. "I know she is indeed the best person to continue to be the mayor of the City of Chicago."
He acknowledged Lightfoot’s pugnaciousness — seen in frequent clashes with Chicago City Council — and the Invest South/West program.
"We all know Chicago has suffered from decades of disinvestment in the South and West sides," Rush said. "Everybody knows it. Everybody accepts it, but nobody thought that they would stand up to change it until along comes Mayor Lori Lightfoot."
Downtown, West Side and west suburban U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-7th), who just survived a close primary battle for renomination, also endorsed Lightfoot at the event.
Lightfoot said she was overcome with emotion to stand with "three of the most iconic Black leaders of our country."
"We have worked very hard together on a range of issues. I depend a lot on our federal partner, and I can't think of three better federal partners than the congresspeople who are standing with me here today," the mayor said.
"The future of our city has never been brighter than it is right now," she said. "Yes, we have our challenges. Yes, of course, there's more work to do. But heart and collaboration are the things that I cherish most and that I have received in abundance from these great, great public servants."
So far there are seven candidates on the 2023 mayoral ballot, including Lightfoot. Also running are aldermen Ray Lopez (15th) and Roderick Sawyer (6th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26), businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson, activist Ja’Mal Green and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.