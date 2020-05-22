Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.