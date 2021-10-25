A new map of Illinois' 17 congressional districts released by state legislative Democrats is seen to further entrench a 14-3 majority Democratic delegation, create another Latino-dominated Chicagoland district and split Hyde Park-Kenwood into two districts instead of three, as the previous map had done.
The 1st District, where Rep. Bobby Rush (D) is the incumbent, now goes from lakefront Bronzeville to southwestern Kenwood (plus Madison Park) and most of Hyde Park west of the railroad embankment, minus six square blocks between Lake Park Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue.
The 1st District also includes Woodlawn, southwestern South Shore, several other interior South Side neighborhoods and south suburbs, a rural area that includes the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie and Bourbonnais.
The 2nd District, in which Rep. Robin Kelly (D) is the incumbent, begins in north Kenwood and includes the rest of that neighborhood, East Hyde Park and the aforementioned six square blocks, Jackson Park, most of South Shore, the South East Side, several south suburbs and a large rural area, including the cities of Kankakee and Danville.
The 7th District, still centered on downtown Chicago, the West Side and the western suburbs, includes the rest of Bronzeville and Washington Park. Rep. Danny Davis (D) is the incumbent there.
The General Assembly will vote on the proposed remap in its ongoing fall veto session.
