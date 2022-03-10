They aren’t called “earmarks” anymore. The line-item expenditures members of Congress can get in spending bills to fund local discretionary spending are now called “community projects.”
In the $1.5 trillion package the House passed on March 9, there were 2,727 of them, worth $2.5 billion for Democratic representatives and $1.7 billion for Republicans, The Associated Press reported. A portion funding defense spending passed 361-69; everything else to fund the federal government 260-171, with most GOP members opposed.
The AP reports that the Senate is “assured” to pass the package.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) sought and received $250,000 for Friend Health’s new $35 million headquarters in Woodlawn, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. Friend Health, a federally qualified health center, has gotten $8 million in tax increment financing money.
Rush's spokeswoman said the project, which will replace the centers at 800 E. 55th Street with a larger facility where 276 people will work, will create 100 construction jobs. Friend Health did not immediately return a request for comment.
“I am elated that the legislation also includes $1.57 million for important community projects in Illinois’s 1st District, which I was proud to work hand-in-hand with community stakeholders and advocates to secure,” Rush said in a statement. “These projects range from facilitating job training for the formerly incarcerated to revitalizing arts and STEM programs at Chicago Public Schools, to investing in community recreational and health facilities. I look forward to seeing this funding expand opportunities and high-quality services for residents of the 1st District.”
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s project of local importance is $1.5 million for workforce development related to the CTA Red Line Extension, which will take the service to 130th street by four new stops. The project will provide workforce training and support services like mentorship, training, transportation and child care grants as well as job placement on CTA and external projects.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said money from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last November is due to help pay for the Red Line Extension, though there is no timetable yet.
In addition to billions of dollars in funding for aid to Ukraine, a reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act for the first time since 2019, college financial aid and money for food stamps — in addition to the appropriations that fund the federal government at large — Kelly also noted a few bits of spending associated with her own priorities.
She got funding for her Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, aka the MOMMA's Act, a longstanding priority to improve maternal care in the United States. It will authorize three grant programs, one to develop best practices to improve maternal mortality, another to around bias training for healthcare professionals and a third for developing integrated health care services for pregnant and postpartum women and infants, with grants and reporting of study outcomes.
The bill will also create a study to develop recommendations for health care teaching to reduce and prevent bias and impact maternal care.
Kelly had wanted to expand Medicaid postpartum care from 60 days to a year, but that measure was not included. Congressional Democrats had planned major social policy investments in the Build Back Better Act, but the gigantic spending package died a few months ago when a few Democratic senators withdrew involvement from negotiations.
“I am thrilled that these critical investments and my bipartisan maternal health legislation, largely based off of my comprehensive MOMMA’s Act, have been included in our funding package,” Kelly said in a statement. “These investments are not just about recovering from the pandemic, but protecting people, correcting injustices and improving our healthcare system for everyone.”
Fifty million dollars is going towards community violence intervention funding; Kelly wrote last year to the Appropriations Committee to request that money.
The package also includes elements of Kelly's Evaluating Disparities and Outcomes of Telehealth During the COVID-19 Emergency Act. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission will be directed to examine telehealth utilization, expenditures, payment policy and impacts on access to care and quality for Medicare beneficiaries. The study may be broken down by services provided, provider type and patients' location.
The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General will also do a report on fraud, expenditures and savings.
Rush said he is thrilled that Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization was included, meaning that $575 million for violence prevention and prosecution programs and $201 million to address backlogs in sexual assault kit and other DNA evidence could soon be allocated. He also got $2 million for the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board to begin work.
“I am particularly pleased with provisions that raise the maximum Pell Grant by $400, strengthen nutrition assistance, and make sizable investments in new and existing programs to prevent community violence," he said.
“There is much to be excited about in this legislation, and I am proud to have successfully advocated during the appropriations process for increased funding for heart disease research, public school infrastructure, renewable energy, and other critical investments that were ultimately included in this monumental package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.