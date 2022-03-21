State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) will host town halls with constituents in North Kenwood, Hyde Park and South Shore over the next three weeks.
They will be held at:
- King College Prep, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., on Wednesday, March 30, at 6:45 p.m.
- O'Keeffe School of Excellence, 6940 S. Merrill Ave., on Wednesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Tarver was first elected in 2018; his district spans the South Side lakefront from North Kenwood to the East Side.
