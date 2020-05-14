The $75 billion for contact tracing in the Democrats’ latest coronavirus aid bill does not go far enough for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), who is urging $100 billion for the effort and, in the hardest-hit areas, incorporating existing community organizations in a door-to-door response.
In a May 13 press call, Rush touted the Democrats' HEROES Act for providing $1 trillion to local governments, allowing them to continue paying front-line workers and other essential employees, a second round of direct payments to households and extending federal unemployment benefits through January.
"I am admittedly concerned that the funding included in the HEROES Act does not go far enough to protect the communities most impacted by the virus," he said, calling his proposal "fundamental to safely reopening the economy."
Rush introduced the COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act on May 1; it would provide $100 billion in grants to faith-based organizations, clinics, medical centers and other organizations for testing (including mobile testing), contact tracing and providing resources to people who are isolating at home. It has 59 co-sponsors.
In May 12 letters to the House Democratic leadership and the chairs of the Black, Hispanic and Asian Pacific American congressional caucuses, Rush said the testing and tracing provisions in the HEROES Act are "woefully inadequate … not big enough, not bold enough, and most importantly, not grassroots and inclusive enough."
"As we seek to draft policies to help our constituents, and particularly those at the highest risk, fight this deadly disease, I am concerned that the African American community is being overlooked and largely forgotten in favor of affluent, White communities," Rush wrote, arguing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should be "instructed to provide funding to medically underserved areas and hotspots first."
He urged the leaders to add provisions from the COVID-19 TRACE Act to the HEROES Act: mobile testing, door-to-door outreach, prioritizing services in medically underserved communities and hotspots, and the promotion of local hiring by the community- and school-based health centers, hospitals, nonprofits, churches and post-secondary institutions marshaled to do the work.
Jeremy Edwards, Rush's press secretary, said the congressman conceptualizes the mobile, door-to-door outreach akin to the work of census-takers, offering tests even to people who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms.
"In the HEROES Act, although they have language about testing and contact tracing, there's not really much about this more grassroots, door-to-door outreach," Edwards said.
During the press call, Rush said he was concerned with the HEROES Act spreading our resources "to cover a number of different areas of concern" compared with the COVID-19 TRACE Act's heightened focus on at-risk and suffering communities in the pandemic.
"It's been estimated that we're going to need 300,000 Americans employed as tracers working in communities, to provide tracing capacities and tracing information, in order for us to get enough data so we can get in front of this pandemic," he said. "Without tracing, we will never be able to reopen society. Most people, they're not going to go to the store; they're not going to go to bars or restaurants unless they're pretty well-convinced that the person sitting next to them is not infected with this disease.
"Tracing," he continued, "is the only method that will ensure the American people and their neighbors are reasonably safe, because they don't have the disease."
Asked for comment about Rush's proposal, Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents most of East Hyde Park in Congress and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, recounted the importance of implementing contact tracing in the nation's most impacted communities.
"These efforts must include strategies that are culturally competent, effectively reach high-risk populations, protect and proactively communicate privacy protections and do not further spread the virus," Kelly said in a statement. "I will continue working with my colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee to enact the best possible funding mechanism to put boots on the ground in communities, like South Shore, ASAP."
South Shore, which is in Kelly's district, is the neighborhood most impacted by COVID-19 in Chicago. Per the South Side Weekly's tracker as of April 14, 85 deaths have been reported among neighborhood residents.
Contact tracing is typically utilized in the United States to remotely notify individuals who have been in close contact with diseases like tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and syphilis to notify them to get tested and isolate so that the disease does not spread. Public health officials have argued for its adoption in the fight against COVID-19 alongside social distancing, widespread testing and isolating infected individuals.
In Illinois, officials have suggested that more than 3,800 workers will be needed to do contact tracing; Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the total cost for an Illinois program would be $80 million. Oakton Community College in northern Cook County touted its online course for public health contact tracing, saying contact tracers "work from the safety of their own homes." (The Oakton Educational Foundation covered tuition for all students, but enrollment is closed as all sections are filled.)
Over email, Christine Ekenga, a public health professor at Washington University in St. Louis, observed the African American community's longstanding health disparities and distrust of the health care system and said public health and medical practitioners "have tried to overcome this distrust by engaging in partnerships with community-based organizations."
"So, yes, involving community-based organizations in contact tracing and testing could be an effective public health approach to stopping the spread. However, effective contact tracing depends of public trust and cooperation. Also, there should be measures in place to protect privacy," she wrote.
"As for phone vs in-person: This pandemic has also exposed technology disparities. Some low-income individuals may not have access to a land line or consistent cell phone service," she continued. "A multi-method (e.g. mix of phone, in-person, and online) contact strategy would be the most cost-effective approach to reach hard-to-contact individuals."
