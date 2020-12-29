Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) is calling for the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings into civil rights abuses by police departments nationwide, including the Chicago Police Department (CPD) raid that inadvertently targeted Anjanette Young.
“Earlier this year, our nation witnessed a long overdue and unprecedented surge in public cries for racial justice in the aftermath of the tragic murder of several members of the Black community, including Breonna Taylor, an innocent Black woman who was shot dead in her own bed due to errors committed by police," Rush wrote New York City Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D), who chairs the committee.
"While we are fortunate that Ms. Young was not killed in this case, her treatment is, nonetheless, demoralizing and the trauma she, and people across the country, feels is equally raw."
“While I wish we could look at our history and note how far we have come, it is clear that is not the case. Therefore, I urge you to convene the Committee on the Judiciary in a hearing to look at civil rights abuses perpetrated by police departments across the country and the Chicago Police Department, in particular,” Rush said.
A spokesperson for the Judiciary Committee confirmed to the Herald that Nadler received the letter.
“What happened to Anjanette Young at the hands of the Chicago Police Department is deeply disturbing and should have never taken place," the spokesperson said.
"Chairman Nadler has made criminal justice reform and police reform a top priority. This past Congress, he worked closely with the Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act in the House. In the new Congress, this work will continue. The House Judiciary Committee staff has been in touch with Congressman Rush’s staff and look forward to working with him to examine this issue in the 117th Congress.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which Rush and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) supported, would have banned chokeholds, banned racial and religious profiling, eliminated qualified immunity for law enforcement, established a national standard for the operation of police department operations and mandated police encounter data collection. It stalled in the Senate.
Federal involvement in CPD civil rights abuses is nothing new: the U.S. Justice Department investigated the department and drafted the consent decree in the aftermath of McDonald's murder but, shortly before the Trump administration's takeover, the Illinois attorney general took over implementation.
In a rally held outside CPD headquarters organized by Rainbow/PUSH, Rush compared Young to the biblical Eve and said the botched raid on her house was "an attack on all of us."
"We must stand up to protect our women," he said.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson said the the Black police officers within the Fraternal Order of Police union "must speak up."
"Your silence is betrayal," he said. "We need people to send for justice. When you walk up in the room with a naked woman, 11 Black police and a White woman, there'd be a different scene in Chicago today. We've been out of justice, being violated this way."
"When Laquan McDonald was killed, they hid the tape 400 days. A total of 16 shots. When George Floyd was killed in Minnesota, the police walked away. When (Ahmaud) Arbery was shot and killed in Atlanta, the police rebelled against discipline. We demand police to live in the city and must respect the people who live in the city."
