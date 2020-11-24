Inland Empire Rep. Pete Aguilar (Calif.) beat Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd) in the election to be House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair in the next Congress.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the vote was 148-82.
Kelly, who has represented parts of East Hyde Park, the Southeast Side, the south suburbs and Kankakee in Congress since 2012, congratulated Aguilar in a statement.
“He offered a vision that will unite our caucus to do the hard work that’s needed to build after the four failed years of the Trump administration,” she said. “I’m excited to support Pete and keep working to get things done for American families.”
The position is the sixth-most-powerful in the House leadership, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.), Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.), Assistant Speaker-elect Katherine Clark (Mass.) and Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.).
The next congressional term begins on Jan. 3.
