On Friday, the United States House passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, which would ban race-based hair discrimination at work or in federal programs and public accommodations.
The bill made it through on a party-line 235-189 vote. The Illinois General Assembly passed similar legislation last year.
"It emanates from the pushback and things that have happened to women and children in regards to their hair, what it looks like and what's acceptable, whether in the workplace or in school," said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), one of the bill's original co-sponsors.
Kelly said "one can never predict" what will happen to legislation in the evenly divided Senate. President Joe Biden strongly supports the bill, however; a White House statement noted that American society has used hair texture and hairstyle to discriminate against individuals throughout its history through the president day, as dress and grooming codes can still prohibit textures and styles associated with a particular race or national origin.
"Such discrimination has imposed significant economic costs, learning disruption, and denial of economic opportunities for people of color," the statement reads. "Black women, for example, experience discrimination in hiring because of natural hair styles and Black girls experience disproportionate rates of school discipline, sometimes for discriminatory hair violations."
Kelly said she would like to think that women legislators are empathetic to the CROWN Act and said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is busy garnering support in the upper chamber.
Kelly, 65, is from New York City; she remembers the extreme controversy TV news reporter Melba Tolliver sparked when she wore her hair in an afro in the early 1970s. When she went to college at Bradley University, Peoria was a "cultural shock"— she saved trips to the salon for when she was back in Manhattan, while her Black friends with natural hair told her how hard it was to find products around campus.
Once she settled in the south suburbs, she remembers hesitating before letting her son wear cornrows because of how he would be perceived. And as a politician, she noted that when women run for office, their hair has to look perfect no matter what kind of hair they have.
The CROWN Act has been introduced since 2011 but has never passed. In the meantime, 11 states in addition to Illinois have banned discrimination on the basis of hair texture, and the armed forces have allowed authorized hairstyles that accommodate Black hair.
"I think people aren't afraid to speak up about it. They're not afraid to advocate," Kelly said. "Like, I have certain expectations of my staff when they come into work for what they look like, as far as neat and clean and those kinds of things, but I think that people don't feel like they have to look white, or whatever. They can be their true selves and be proud of it."
NPR, in reporting the CROWN Act's passage in the House, cited a 2019 JOY Collective study that found that 80% of Black women feel pressured to change their hair to fit in in the office.
"Unfortunately, it is needed," Kelly said, recalling Jett Hawkins, the West Side 4-year-old who had to take his braids out to fit his school's dress code, prompting North Side Sen Mike Simmons (D-7th) to introduce legislation banning hair discrimination here last year. "That's ridiculous," she said.
