U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) is having a phone-in town hall meeting with constituents on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the recently passed federal infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act that the House passed in November.
The infrastructure is the largest national infrastructural investment since President Dwight Eisenhower's administration. The Build Back Better Act includes a number of other climate change-related and social policy related issues.
Constituents can register for the Telephone Town Hall at robinkelly.house.gov/live.
The 2nd District includes most of East Hyde Park, South Shore and the rest of the Southeast Side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.