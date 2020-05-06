State Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-26th) has alleged racial profiling against a police officer for stopping him and demanding to see proof of purchase and identification after he left a retailer on May 3.
Under terms set by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinoisans are supposed to wear face masks in public when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance. In a series of tweets, Buckner called it "a responsible move that will save lives."
On Sunday, Buckner said he dressed in a hoodie, sweatpants, gym shoes, a face mask and gloves, "like many of the other shoppers I saw," as he made purchases at a store, reportedly in the South Loop.
After Buckner exited, a uniformed policeman stopped him and questioned his items, demanding to see a receipt and his ID before taking them to his vehicle.
When Buckner asked why he had been stopped, the patrolman reportedly said, "People are using the coronavirus to do bad things. I couldn't see your face, man. You looked like you were up to something."
“Which begs the question, what does someone who is up to something look like?” Buckner asked. “As scores of masked people walked in and out without encumbrance, I was reminded of the reality that I have been programmed to show as much of my face as possible and use certain cues to disarm anyone who might have a learned inclination to be suspicious of my very presence.”
Buckner, a tattooed, 6-foot-4-inch former University of Illinois football player, said experience "dictated to me the dangers that may wait to assail me for simply having my hood up, as "that's what someone who is 'up to something' looks like."
He recalled the talks African American boys receive "on how to maneuver a society that often looks at you as a threat first" and a mentor who told him as a teenager to "dress like a prospect and not a suspect."
“I am keenly aware of not looking like I am ‘up to something,’ but should I have to be?” Buckner asked. “I can't help but think about whether or not my friends of different races ever got the ‘prospect not suspect’ talk. How many of them needed it for their survival?”
Regardless of his status as a state legislator with a law degree, Buckner said the profiling has happened before and that it will likely occur again.
“It bothers me most because I can't help but think of the dangers that are inherent for a number of black men who are just adhering to the mask rule and by doing so, look like they are ‘up to something,’" Buckner said. “It is an indictment on the whole of society for creating a climate where this is normal and this is OK.”
“(This) virus shines an uncomfortable light,” he continued. “COVID will not break us. It will only reveal to us what is already broken. There's a lot to be fixed."
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a Kenwood Academy alumna, thanked Buckner for sharing his experience.
"I’m sorry this happened to you," she tweeted. "And you’re right, much work remains to be done on issues that pre-dated this pandemic and those that seem to be deepening each day."
Buckner, an appointed freshman representative who won his first primary unopposed and faces no opponent in the general election, represents Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue and Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue in Springfield. He did not respond to requests for comment.
I respect Police opinions... that’s how we have an orderly city... they use their best judgment... We are in Chicago are all very very aware of the racial aspect of everything, and I think it’s takes a lot of courage for the Police to act as they do ..given all the circumstances.
