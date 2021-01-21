State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) hailed the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement, calling it "a historic day for the United States" and anticipating "a new opportunity for states to work with the federal government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more equitable economic recovery."
“I’m also enormously proud to know Vice President Harris as a friend," he said. "Fifteen years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting her and having her as a mentor. With her guidance and encouragement, I chose to go to law school and pursue the opportunities that a legal education offers."
"As the first African American, female and South Asian vice president, she will inspire millions of Americans to seek new opportunities and to pursue their dreams. I’m sure her spirit of generosity will be reflected in the relationships the White House has with partners on the state and local level as we all work to not only recover from the pandemic, but to build a more just and equal America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.