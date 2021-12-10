Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference Friday about the Reimagine Public Safety Act which he sponsored in the General Assembly. “The recent rise in gun violence will not be addressed until we change the policies that disproportionately have a negative impact on Black and Brown communities,” he said in a statement. “Soon, we will be able to work hand-in-hand with affected communities, intervening with at risk youth, supporting survivors and working from the bottom-up rather than the top-down. People in Illinois deserve public safety for all, not theater."