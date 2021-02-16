The independent state board that oversees law enforcement training would be more empowered to decertify police for felonies or significant misdemeanors if a bill championed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is signed into law by the governor.
Raoul, Hyde Park-Kenwood's former state senator, said in an interview that the most significant part of the legislation would be that the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB, pronounced "eye-let's-bee"), would have its own discretion to decertify officers.
Under the proposal, decertified officers have 30 days to file motions with the board for reconsideration, and all decertifications are subject to judicial review. Once officers are formally decertified, they are prohibited from ever regaining certification.
As it stands in Illinois, officers can only lose their certification under very narrow circumstances: felony conviction or "decertifiable misdemeanors" like offering a bribe, theft and prostitution. Raoul noted that most officers are disciplined through departmental means, like firing, not through criminal law. Charges being brought are rare, and convictions by a judge and jury rarer still.
Under the legislation, ILETSB will now be required to pursue action over conduct that qualifies as one of those offenses, but that the officer was not charged for. Excessive use of force would also become a decertifiable offense, as would failure to intervene in a clear case of excessive use of force, making false statements or tampering with evidence.
Fired officers can get hired at departments elsewhere, but not if they are decertified to be police officers in Illinois.
Collective bargaining agreements often dictate both the disciplinary and appeals processes officers face, so that the level of scrutiny varies across the state.
"You don't want to take away due process from anybody, because you're taking away their livelihood. So you want to preserve absolutely due process, but you also don't want arbitrary reversal of well-informed decisions," he said. "It's rare that you even have, in cases of excessive force and really bad conduct, chiefs who have an ax to grind and want to take somebody's ability to earn a living away."
ILETSB itself conducts an investigation if there is an internal complaint made at a department, and it is empowered to begin its own investigation as well. Anonymous whistleblowers can also complain directly to the board. First there will be an investigation, followed by an administrative judge and then a board hearing and then a hearing of the appeal, if requested, all the way up to the circuit court.
The legislation also requires ILETSB to enhance transparency, both within law enforcement and for the broader public.
The Professional Misconduct Database, a private portal for chiefs and sheriffs, will be expanded and streamlined for all relevant governmental agencies, law enforcement entities and state’s attorneys. The portal will contain an officer’s certification history, reported instances of misconduct, suspensions and terminations.
Any agency looking to hire an individual in a law enforcement capacity would be mandated by law to view the individual’s entry in the database before offering employment.
ILETSB will also create and maintain two new searchable public databases in an accessible portal on their website. One will contain officers’ agencies, their certification status and confirmed instances of misconduct that led to decertification. The other will contain all completed investigations against law enforcement and correctional officers with any identifying information of the officers involved redacted.
The attorney general’s office will also have greater latitude to investigate systemic abuse in law enforcement agencies under the new provision. According to Raoul, his office can only do so under the current law if the abuse is a human rights violation based on race, gender, national origin or other protected classes, but not if it is a general systemic issue.
Raoul said the inspiration for the reform dates from his experiences growing up Black in Hyde Park. The first time a police officer drew a gun on him was in December of 1981. He was 17, a senior at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools and running southbound on Woodlawn Avenue at 50th Street after a friend. The officer was investigating a mugging a block away; Raoul said he did not come close to fitting the suspect's description.
In 1984, when Raoul was a student at DePaul University and driving his mother's Mercedes-Benz along Chicago Avenue, an unmarked car cut him off and officers exited, pulled out their guns on him and a passenger and told him he resembled an auto thief.
While in the state Senate, Raoul spent six years negotiating a law enforcement reform package with then-Rep. Elgie Sims, now a senator (D-17th) for the South Side and suburbs. The reforms made it through the General Assembly last month. Raoul said the goal was to better professionalize law enforcement to avoid these circumstances.
That led to police body cameras and enhanced police training for use of force and implicit bias, but Raoul said consensus could not be reached on certifying police officers. From 2009 to 2014, Illinois decertified 64 officers. Over the same period of time, Florida decertified 2,125 officers and Georgia decertified 2,800.
Raoul said momentum only picked up on the issue in 2014, after a police officer’s killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson sparked several days of protests and riots in the St. Louis region.
"Unfortunately, it usually takes an incident that wakes up the nation for the legislature to work up the will to have serious discussion about reform," he said. "Otherwise, people don't want to be characterized in any way to be anti-law enforcement. It's otherwise challenging to have honest discussions about needed reforms unless there's something that's usually caught on some kind of tape to make people really reflect."
He pointed out that Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, had a history of official complaints, as did Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer who murdered Laquan McDonald in 2014.
"It's undeniable that racism exists and implicit bias, which are not necessarily synonymous. Because there are people who are not necessarily overt and malicious racists; in addition, there are others who unconsciously stereotype, and they carry out actions based on those unconscious stereotypes," he said. "Are they all like that when they come in the door? Some are. But I think there's a real problem in what is tolerated."
The legislation is controversial. Republicans and some law enforcement groups have voiced fierce opposition to the reform package as a whole, urging Pritzker in a news conference last week to veto the bill.
The bill’s sponsors in the General Assembly, Sen. Sims and South Side Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-27th), have indicated that budgetary issues and clean-up language can be addressed in follow-up legislation in the new session.
Government transparency advocates have also sounded the alarm over a requirement in the legislation that police departments report misconduct investigations to the state — the current bill would shield that information from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.
As reported by the Invisible Institute and Injustice Watch, ILETSB can only publish information about decertified officers as well as anonymized misconduct investigations. That means that it could be difficult for members of the public to learn if specific officers have been fired for misconduct without also being decertified.
Raoul, for his part, said that there are issues with the massive criminal justice reform package, of which his legislation is a part, that can also be worked out through trailer bills once the legislature reconvenes. Raoul said he does think the meritorious allegations that lead to officer decertifications should be subject to FOIA.
"One of the challenges that everybody raised when I testified about ILETSB is whether ILETSB is equipped to handle the responsibilities that they have right now, which are far limited," he said. "You think about what we're putting on their lap to go forward. Do we want to burden them with a bunch of FOIA requests that can be addressed at the departmental level? A lot of this information that they're relying on would come from departments anyway.
"Suffice it to say that there is ongoing conversation to address any oversights that might exist with regards to transparency and FOIA. Given that the effective date of this (legislation) is sometime next year, there's plenty of time to address that. It's a continuous balancing act that we try to navigate, all sorts of privacy issues and so forth."
He said gangs can and have flooded the system with bogus officer misconduct claims.
"Transparency is important, but we do understand the importance of balancing it," he said. "If we're just looking at the number of complaints and there's not really an evaluation of whether they're frivolous or not, that can undermine the reputation of an otherwise-good cop, if there's a concerted effort by criminals."
Capitol News Illinois reporter Raymon Troncoso contributed from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
