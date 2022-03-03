The City Council did not vote on a proposal of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's to seize profits of Chicago gangs at its February meeting once it became clear that alderpersons would not pass it then, but alderpersons did approve of her nominee to head the police oversight board. The area's local alderwomen do not support the mayor's plan, but they did vote to confirm her nominee.
Later, on March 2, the Office of the Inspector General released a report that found strong evidence that Black Chicagoans were disproportionately affected and white Chicagoans were disproportionately less affected by Chicago Police Department stops and uses of force between late 2017 and early 2020.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who says the police have racially profiled her in the past, said the report is not a surprise.
The 5th Ward, which contains parts of Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore, covers parts of the CPD's 2nd and 3rd districts. Hairston said the police commanders of both of those districts tell her that they do not tolerate racial profiling of their officers, "which is different than what the numbers show."
"While I am extremely concerned about the inspector general's findings, what they report to me is that they've talked to their people about it," she said. "If you have a 'stern talking to,' everybody is going to say that they don't do it. Until the department does something more proactive and has repercussions, you've still got the same police officers on the street."
"Obviously some people in the Chicago Police Department need to go. If they can't get with the program, they need to go. They keep changing out the top, but it's the mid-range and officers. It's not even the commanders: it's the people who are interacting with the people. These are your street cops."
Hairston suggested that granular pinpointing needs to happen to find in which specific neighborhoods the racial profiling is disproportionately happening — the report found that African Americans were disproportionately stopped in 17 out of 22 police districts, which cover large areas — and then finding the officers stationed there.
She said there is not the appetite for that kind of reform in Chicago today, "But that's the only kind of reform that's going to change the department. Because you can change the head over and over and over again, but until you change the bad actors, you'll make no progress — which is still why we're still doing millions of dollars in settlements monthly from cases that have happened since the consent decree."
Lightfoot had first proposed her plan to fine gang members — $10,000 to $15,000 for the first offense, $20,000 to $30,000 for the second, with money earmarked to help crime victims — in September. Lightfoot said she thought it would have passed at council's Feb. 23 meeting and that alderpersons would have more time to consider it by their next meeting, WTTW reported.
Hairston pointed out that the ordinance already exists at the state (as the Illinois Street Gang Prevention Act) and federal levels and said that neither has netted much over their enactment.
"We're dealing with a different criminal enterprise system than we were back in the '70s," she said. "Long-gone are the days when you had extremely well-organized criminals. That's just not who we're dealing with in this day and age."
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) called the proposal "a Band-Aid on a bullet wound" and called for more investment in people and communities.
Like Hairston, she said the policy was a throwback to previous decades.
"This sounds like the Ronald Reagan era," Taylor said. "You create a War on Drugs, and that's not what this is. This is us not taking care of people in our community, and they're committing crimes to survive. Let's be honest about what it is.
"These are not gangs that we're dealing with," she said. "Gangs from back in the '70s, '80s and '90s are not what we are dealing with right now."
Gang members back then, while doubtlessly involved in organized, hierarchical criminal activity, protected the communities, had meetings and paid dues, Taylor said. "These were different. They protected the community. In a strange way, they were organized."
Gang members today can't leave individual blocks, Taylor said, adding that she calls them "corner store cliques." "They're not gangs," she said. "Who are they feeding? Who are they protecting? It's like you don't even know who's who, so I wish they would stop calling them that, because that's not what they are."
Ald. Sophia King (4th) said the proposal is a solution looking for a problem that would not mitigate crime and feared it would be used inappropriately, again noting the changes in gangs and furthermore saying that the procedure to seize gangs' assets would be an inefficient use of CPD's resources and time.
After a touchy series of committee hearings, the council confirmed Andrea Kersten to head the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. She is the last administrator whom the mayor will have nominated and alderpersons will have confirmed: once the new Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability forms, a board of elected Chicago residents will choose the new police oversight board's leader.
Kersten's confirmation was controversial because she, as acting COPA administrator, signed off on a report that recommended that the late Officer Ella French be disciplined for her role in the botched raid that targeted Anjanette Young in February 2019. French was later killed in the line of duty last August.
Hairston, King and Taylor were among the 31 alderpersons who voted to confirm Kersten. Hairston said she has done good work and is committed to research, fairness and timeliness.
Taylor said Kersten's actions involving French upset her, saying she understood the process but that it was insensitive. Nevertheless, Taylor said she spoke with Kersten and that she had allayed her concerns through her candor.
Taylor added, "A problem with some of my coworkers is anytime there's this thing when the police do wrong, we don't say nothing about that. But let the police get wronged, oh, we got to shout it. And I've said it before, when a police officer gets killed, it takes them 2.5 seconds to solve the murder. If one of us gets killed, your whole generation of family can die before they find out, if they ever find out."
