Budget negotiations are ongoing, but the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus is calling for public safety investments apart from law enforcement, even as calls arise from the left-leaning public to defund the Chicago Police Department.
Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in conjunction with the Chicago Federation of Labor, dropped her plans to lay off city workers — a key point of opposition for local Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), all members of the Progressive Caucus — but Lightfoot is reportedly sticking with her proposal to raise the city's property taxes by $94 million, which the three alderwomen oppose.
In her introduction to the caucus' Nov. 12 town hall, King, who chairs the group, observed that the pandemic has magnified the structural inequities in affordable housing, economic opportunity, public health and safety.
"We understand it is our sacred duty as elected officials to bring a visionary response that is compassionate, bold and addresses longterm inequities," she said. "The Progressive Reform Caucus … is dedicated to creating a more just and equal Chicago, combating all forms of discrimination and advancing public policies that offer genuine opportunity to all Chicagoans — especially those who have been left out of our society's prosperity."
Caucus members are prioritizing public safety investments from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) "to holistic services and programs that address both the immediate and longterm needs of our community," said South Side Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), like $50 million in violence-prevention funding for street outreach programs, therapeutic clinical services, educational supports and workforce development. Five million dollars would go towards a pilot mental health first responder program from existing public mental health clinics.
The caucus is also seeking to avoid raising property taxes, questioning whether the property tax exemption for not-for-profit hospitals should continue, drawing more from reserve funds and urging the passage, by referendum or action in Springfield, of a real estate transfer tax.
They want to hire four city workers to focus exclusively on equity hiring, contracting and licensing in the mayor's office and invest $12 million in housing insecurity concerns like preventing evictions and foreclosures. And they are asking Lightfoot to support a "Just Cause for Eviction" ordinance.
Two self-identified 5th Ward residents spoke over the course of the long public comment period. Julia Rademacher-Wedd spoke in support of defunding the CPD, a position she voiced alongside around 33,000 other Chicagoans in the city's 2021 budget survey.
"I am troubled by the fact that this year's budget sets aside $82 million for police misconduct settlements, a number which will balloon over the course of the year as the city is forced to settle more lawsuits and borrow interest-heavy bonds," Rademacher-Wedd said. "This allocation directly acknowledges that CPD will harass, assault and kill people. Why are we spending close to $2 billion on a system that we know will harm people, when we could instead provide housing, mental health services, childcare and so much more to all our neighbors?"
Laurel Chen said the Progressive Caucus has a choice between listening to the vast majority of budget survey-takers who called for defunding the police and investing in the community "or supporting a budget that causes further harm, trauma, death and economic hardship to Black and Brown Chicagoans."
At a meeting with the Black Caucus on Friday, Lightfoot controversially told aldermen to not ask her "for shit for the next three years" if they did not vote for her budget.
In response, Ald. Taylor, who voted against the mayor's first budget last year, told the Sun-Times that Lightfoot was acting no differently than former Mayors Daley or Rahm Emanuel, called her a hypocrite for dealmaking and said she had an imperial attitude.
In a subsequent interview, Ald. Hairston — who, like Ald. King, serves on the Budget Committee — reiterated that the mental health response initiatives and more money for violence prevention and outreach are priorities for the budget currently being hammered out.
"It is important that we do something intense," Hairston said. "We have to get people who know the people and try to reach them about deescalation, trying to deal with some of the issues, social and otherwise, that they might have … to have people on the street who are reaching out and connecting people with services, be they mental health, jobs or job training."
She furthermore said she is recommending taking money out of certain areas of the CPD budget for aforementioned social services, such as the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) community relations program, which has a budget of a few million dollars and which Hairston called "a little antiquated" and something, from a participation standpoint, that "has not been maximized."
Significantly the CPD budget would mean massive layoffs, and Hairston said "it is always on the table until it is not on the table." Lightfoot for months has said that she does not support defunding the police, but Hairston said, "That's what negotiations are about."
Regarding Lightfoot's Friday threat to Black aldermen, Hairston, who has been on the City Council since 1999, quipped, "In the past it's been done; most just haven't said it."
She observed that she voted for Lightfoot's first budget but said she did not get certain infrastructural projects completed, including the 71st Street streetscape as well as lights alongside Lake Shore Drive at the 59th Street Harbor, Cornell Drive and the Midway Plaisance. In part, Hairston blamed embedded city bureaucracies that remain the same regardless of appointed department heads and still discriminate against the South and West sides.
"I've supported budgets in the past, but it doesn't meant that you get everything. You still have to fight hard to get every little bit," Hairston said. "What I care about is getting services for my ward. We have an obligation to pass a budget, and my job is to work as hard as I can to make sure that I get what is best for my constituents."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.