Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) easily won renomination to another term on Election Day with his running mate, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.
“Four years ago I told you that we’d reverse the fiscal damage that Bruce Rauner did to this state, that I would end his hostage taking of the budget, reverse his credit downgrades and improve our state's finances,” Pritzker said in an election night speech. “Today we've had four balanced budgets in four years. We put a billion dollars in the state's rainy day fund. We reduced our state's pension liability and now we've received six credit upgrades.”
During his first term, Pritzker signed a sweeping abortion rights bill, the Reproductive Health Act, as well as legislation repealing a law requiring abortion providers to notify the parents of a minor seeking an abortion.
He is also calling a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks to focus on creating legislation that will protect access to abortion, a move he announced moments after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade.
On election night, the governor led his supporters in a chant of “we will not go back.”
Down-ballot, county Assessor Fritz Kaegi won another term, and former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias won the Illinois Democratic Party's nomination for secretary of state.
In Kaegi’s previous term, the Hyde Park native shifted more of the county’s property tax burden from homeowners to commercial payers. Earlier on Election Day at Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., he noted that his reassessment led to a 9% reduction of homeowners' share in the tax burden, worth more than $600 million a year. Any future changes, now that his administration has done a reassessment, will come from incremental market changes.
Kaegi acknowledged that there will be back-and-forth between his work and that of the Cook County Board of Review, the three-commissioner body in charge of adjudicating complaints about residential and commercial assessments, though he noted that his office is putting data about its commercial assessments online.
"People don't give the public enough credit for their insight and sense of what they want out of this office," he said. "The public, they said, 'Do we really want to go back on the values of this office? Do we want to have a more conflicted person who's not following the rules? Who wants to give more favoritism to big business owners? Or do we want more fairness out of this office that takes the burdens off of average people?'"
Kaegi performed particularly well in the 4th and 5th Wards, and across the South Side on the whole. His primary opponent was Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Kari Steele.
Giannoulias will face downstate Republican state Rep. Dan Brady (105th) in the November general election.
After losing the 2010 U.S. Senate race, Giannoulias held a job in wealth management from 2012 to 2018 at the Chicago office of Bank of New York Mellon. In 2019, he announced the formation of his own private investment company, Annoula Ventures. He said he wouldn’t be involved with that private investment vehicle if elected secretary of state.
Speaking with other slated Democrats outside of Shoesmith, Giannoulias noted the Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning federal abortion rights and the distinction between his party and the GOP on that issue.
"We're going to need every single person to come out and vote in November, to tell their friends to come out and vote to do everything we can to fight for the future of our daughters, our sons and our grandkids," he said. "It's all about the future."
The office is primarily known for administering motor vehicle services – driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations – but it reaches far beyond that. The Illinois secretary of state is also the state librarian, which provides services to public libraries throughout the state. It also manages the state archives, serves as the state’s official record-keeper, administers lobbying laws and operates its own police force.
The major issues in the race will largely center on modernization of the office and shortening wait times at driver services facilities.
Incumbent Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Maryana T. Spyropolous (D) won renomination to another six-year term alongside newcomers Patricia Flynn and Yumeka Brown; Elizabeth Joyce won the nomination to fill in a two-year term.
Speaking on Election Day outside of Shoesmith Elementary School, Spyropolous said her work will focus on Lake Michigan shoreline restoration and local infrastructure improvements ahead of climate change, pending appropriations from the state government.
"If we go and we work on homes specifically, we'll have to look at the topography of certain areas, see if they've got a lot of flooding, try to invest in check valves or overhead plumbing," Spyropolous said, referring to valves that only let liquid flow through in one direction, which prevent contaminated water from reentering a domestic water supply, and domestic sewage systems that run a home's plumbing fixtures over the basement floor to a new sewer line to prevent flooding.
She said the plan is to roll out the idea with a $400,000 pilot in Chatham, with potential expansion depending on its success.
Spyropolous furthermore noted that work on the 50-year-old, multi-billion-dollar MWRD Deep Tunnel Project is ongoing: "109 miles of intersecting tunnels and three reservoirs strategically placed throughout the county that take in about 22 million gallons."
Four other Illinois Democrats, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul, state Treasurer Mike Frerichs and state Comptroller Susana Mendoza, won their primaries unopposed.
Outgoing U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) won reelection to be the 1st congressional district’s Democratic committeeman, and Southland state Rep. Will Davis (D-30th) won the election to be the 2nd congressional district’s Democratic committeeman.
Two local state legislators, Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th), won their primaries unopposed and will face no opponents in November.
"I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve another term in the senate. I’m excited to continue the fight for public safety for all and not a few in Springfield," Peters said in a statement.
"Over the last three years I’ve been able to pass over 30 bills, move millions in violence prevention dollars and support millions in new infrastructure investment. This all happened due to my offices commitment to co-govern with constituents and advocates.
"I understand we are in extremely tense times nationally but I believe at the state level we can continue to push forward on lifting each other up and ensuring that our most in need get the support they deserve.
"As we head into the next few years we will need to keep Illinois at the forefront of progress against an ever more dangerous far right. I promise to be on the frontlines side by side with the district I represent."
Buckner did not respond to a request for comment.
County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) also won unopposed and faces no opponent in November. He thanked voters in a statement and said he will continue to focus on economic equity, health care, mental health care and educational opportunities in the district, including trade and apprenticeship opportunities. He said he will also support the county's continuing efforts to reform its criminal justice system.
"Some specific goals include the return to a full-service emergency department at Provident Hospital, with ambulance access this coming fall, the 2023 renovation of Provident Hospital with a $240 million investment and the implementation of my 'Call to Action,'" Lowry continued.
"Last week at my Peace Rally at Kenwood Academy, I issued a Call to Action to create a community center in every ward of Chicago. I called on elected at every level of government, faith leaders, community organizations, community members, not-for-profit entities and the business community to collaborate in this transformational effort. Such an effort will lessen violence today and present a pathway of opportunity and learning for generations to come. I eagerly look forward to my second term as Cook County commissioner of the 3rd district."
Nowicki and Hancock reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.