In the wake of a single, minor indictment from the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called for a whole-scale reform of the American criminal justice system to prevent similar situations in the future.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the Louisville grand jury's decision to indict only one of the three police officers who killed emergency medical technician Taylor in a botched, no-knock raid, executed on the wrong apartment — for the charge of wanton endangerment — "doesn't come close to capturing the injustice that we know to have happened on that tragic night in March."
"This is, to put it simply, a gross miscarriage of justice," the governor said.
Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city and state would take steps to confront unrest, should it break out.
Three Black women — Lightfoot, Preckwinkle and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton — spoke after the governor. Lightfoot said she empathized with people's anger, disbelief and desire to peacefully protest, adding, "I want you to know I support you. I will do everything in my power to protect you as you voice your righteous anger."
She urged Chicagoans to remember Taylor with a moment of silence outside their homes at 7 p.m. before saying Taylor's name.
Emergency services, law enforcement (additional Chicago Police Department resources have been allocated to neighborhood commercial corridors) and the Illinois National Guard are prepared to respond to any civil unrest. Lightfoot said she is committed to keeping residents safe.
The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection asked the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and other chambers to notify business members to call the police at 9-1-1 or the University of Chicago Police Department at 773-702-8181 in the event of any civil unrest or criminal activity.
Preckwinkle, recalling her early career as a high school history teacher, recalled that police have killed Black and Brown people throughout this country's history "with impunity."
"While many of us, myself included, are profoundly disappointed, discouraged, confused and angered by the decision today, we must keep focused on the task at hand: working peacefully for change," she said. "Now is not the time for violence. Our neighbors across the county and the City of Chicago should not bear the brunt of this decision.
"Our focus should remain on the systems that allow this to happen in the first place, a deeply, deeply flawed criminal justice system."
"As we continue to process this decision, I ask everyone to stay focused. Protest if you're moved to do so," she continued. "Peaceful protest is powerful. However, we cannot meet the violence of the police with violence of our own. It gives ammunition to those who do not share our concern for racial justice. Your voice, your words, your vote represent the path forward for change."
During the press conference, Preckwinkle grew frustrated with reporters' questions about the potential of social unrest and a hypothetical response.
"I hope that the media will focus first and foremost on the tremendous injustice that we saw," she said: "Yet another murder of a Black person by the police with impunity. I hope that's the focus of your coverage today."
For his part, Supt. David O. Brown said police must hold themselves accountable and that the CPD must comply with its consent decree set by the Illinois Attorney General. In the first year of the consent decree, the police department reported only meeting 35 of the reforms brokered in the aftermath of the murder of Laquan McDonald, missing 89 others.
"Are we satisfied with the way in which Black and Brown people are treated in the city historically and currently at the hands of our police department? No," Lightfoot said. "That is why each and every day we work hard to make sure that we build real authentic relationships with the police. That is why this superintendent has insisted upon, and rightfully so, that every time offices go out into the public, it's an opportunity to build those kinds of authentic relationships.
"It's only by building those trusted relationships that we are going to turn the tide of where we are now and continue on our necessary path towards reform."
