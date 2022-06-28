Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle won renomination to another four-year term on June 28, winning 75.2% to 24.7% against former Cook County Board commissioner Richard Boykin (D-1st).
In a statement Tuesday night, Preckwinkle said “I’m grateful that Cook County voters have entrusted me to run the nation’s second-largest county in the country for the past twelve years, and look forward to all the good work that lies ahead.”
She will face Libertarian Thea Tsatsos in the November general election; no Republican candidate has filed. At a midday stop at Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St., Preckwinkle noted the county's investments in anti-violence community organizations since 2013, additionally focusing on anti-recidivism work and restorative justice efforts to prevent putting people into the criminal justice system.
"This year we're investing $65 million in that work," she said, clarifying that the funds are coming from the congressional American Rescue Plan Act as well as the county's coffers. "I'm proud of that work, and I hope it'll have an impact. These will be three-year grants, so it'll give organizations a chance to make plans and be as effective as possible, and not worry about annual renewals."
Over her next four years, Preckwinkle said her administration will invest more in the county's behavioral health services and the county's $42 million guaranteed income pilot, which will give $500 a month to 3,250 residents for two years. She also pointed to the county's planned pilot program to abolish up to $1 billion of residents' medical debt.
