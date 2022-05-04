Illinois has long been an oasis in the Midwest for abortion access. Now, with the Supreme Court likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle anticipates that Chicago will be a safe haven for people seeking to end their pregnancies.
"We're going to be a mecca in the Midwest for people who are looking to end pregnancies, and I think that's a good thing," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "That's going to require travel. It's not something that's going to be available to everybody. And that's going to be a challenge."
As neighboring states have restricted access over the years, Illinois has safeguarded abortion rights. In 2019, the legislature declared abortion a fundamental right under Illinois law, and, last year, legislators repealed the 1995 Parental Notice of Abortion Act, removing the requirement that a healthcare provider notify a minor’s parent 48 hours before an abortion procedure. Abortions can also be covered under Medicaid and the state employee health insurance program.
(In 2020 alone, over 9,400 residents from neighboring states traveled to Illinois for abortions, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.)
At 75, Preckwinkle is part of a generation of American women who remembers life before the nationwide legalization of abortion.
Before 1973, when the Supreme Court issued the Roe decision, the Jane Collective operated out of Hyde Park and discreetly provided safe abortions to thousands of women in Chicago. Preckwinkle said she knew some of the collective's members.
"Just because abortion is illegal doesn't mean that women won't have abortions. Desperate women will choose to end pregnancies, and if there are safe and legal options, they will choose those. And if there are not safe and legal options, desperate as they are, they will get an abortion by any means necessary," she said.
Preckwinkle said there was once a sepsis ward in the Cook County Hospital specifically for women who had had botched abortions. She acknowledged that Jane's work was illegal at the time — they were arrested in 1972 but had their charges dropped the next year, after the court's ruling — but said she thought the women were heroes.
The mood among proponents of abortion rights is grim after the Supreme Court's draft opinion was leaked to Politico late Monday. The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, also criticizes previous Supreme Court opinions on landmark civil rights and same-sex marriage cases.
Preckwinkle said that the story of the United States is not one of continuous progress or inclusion. She pointed out that decades of struggle preceded abolition of slavery, women's suffrage and the passage of civil rights legislation. Many of those who fought for those aims never lived to see them achieved.
"This is a really difficult moment in the history of our country, and it's unclear what the outcome is going to be … The narrative that there's always forward progress, that the nation is always becoming better, is not borne out by the facts, and there have been steps forward and steps backwards. We're definitely at a moment in this country where there are steps backwards," she said.
In addition to her executive role in county government, Preckwinkle also chairs the county Democratic Party, and encourages people to get more engaged in the electoral process.
"I'm not telling people to throw up their hands. This is a difficult moment, but that's when you put your shoulder to the wheel. You've got to get out and work for people who will support, in the state legislature or in Congress, the things you believe in. Don't throw up your hands, get to work. That's what's always been successful in this country, when ordinary people are willing to get involved in politics."
Asked about the apparent standstill of Washington Democrats — who hold a majority in the House and Senate — to protect abortion rights nationwide in the likelihood of a Roe repeal, Preckwinkle said that progress can take generations, and won’t always happen in one’s own lifetime.
"I always say from the time that the first African enslaved people were brought into this country in 1619, there were people who said, 'This is not right. This is a bad idea. We shouldn't be doing this.' Abolitionism is as old as slavery in this country, but abolition took (over) 250 years. There were generations of people who worked for abolition and didn't see it in their lifetime.
"You have to work hard for the things you believe in, and it won't necessarily happen tomorrow. Actually, it's unlikely to happen. It may happen 10 years from now. It may happen several generations from now. But in the time that you have to work for the things that you believe in and support the people who share your vision for what America can be and should be."
Capitol News Illinois reporters Peter Hancock and Grace Kinnicutt contributed from Springfield. CNI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
