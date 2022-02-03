Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from state prison early on Thursday, Feb. 3., after serving more than three years of a six and three-quarters year sentence for murdering Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (D) — who played a central role in getting information about the murder to Invisible Institute founder Jamie Kalven, who broke the story — called Van Dyke's release after 81 months a "gross miscarriage of justice" and said the day is one for reckoning with "the pervasive inequities built into our criminal justice system."
"While Van Dyke being convicted at all was a step in the right direction, his short sentence is at odds with the thousands of Black and Brown people behind bars for nonviolent offenses. And in the years following Laquan’s murder, we have lost more young Black and Brown men at the hands of police," Preckwinkle said in a statement.
"I pray for peace for the McDonald family today and remain resolved to creating a criminal justice system that is truly fair and just."
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) issued a statement saying that he "wholeheartedly (condemned)" Van Dyke's early release.
"From the brutality of the number of shots that he fired and the clear evidence of the camera recording the incident, Van Dyke was clearly guilty for the murder of Laquan McDonald,” he said.
“There are working class Black and Brown and white rural residents stuck in prison, convicted of offenses with far less evidence and this release does nothing except highlight the tragic and inherent flaws and contradictions of our criminal legal system and the public safety status quo. This is why we must continue to work for change.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed Van Dyke's release in an early morning statement.
“I know some Chicagoans remain disheartened and angry about Jason Van Dyke’s sentence for the murder of Laquan McDonald. As I said at the time, while the jury reached the correct guilty verdict, the judge’s decision to sentence Van Dyke to only 81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment. I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes. It’s these distortions in the criminal justice system, historically, that have made it so hard to build trust," she said.
"While I know this moment is disappointing, it should not prevent us from seeing the significant progress Van Dyke’s prosecution and conviction represent. He was the first officer in more than half a century to be convicted of a crime committed purportedly in the line of duty. This prosecution led to historic reforms, including comprehensive legislation that created the first-ever community police oversight body in Chicago, and a consent decree to oversee CPD reform. There is much more work to do, and it is by doing that work that we can heal from this and move forward towards justice and accountability every day.”
