Mayor Lori Lightfoot has named Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to her COVID-19 Recovery Taskforce, appointing the Hyde Park-Kenwood resident to the working group on regional coordination.
In April 23 remarks to the press, Preckwinkle highlighted the disparate toll the pandemic is taking on segregated communities of color and the collaborating economic and public sector leaders' ability to improve Chicagoland's outlook.
"Regions with the least inequality perform the best," she said, "and for this to happen, we need to work together to drive this change."
"We have to continue to rely on a science-based and data-driven framework to guide our planning for recovery," she continued. "I'm proud to work with our fellow leaders to address the issues confronting us, including prioritizing the devastating impact that this virus has had on our most vulnerable populations, particularly our Black and Brown communities, as well as businesses in our region."
Over the coming weeks, the task force will first plan a social response for Chicagoans' grief and fear before the shelter-in-place order lifts. They will then address pandemic-related unemployment, subsequent economic development and a "change study" to to gauge the full extent of economic hardship for the city and its business community.
Lightfoot and Samuel K. Skinner, who served as President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff, will lead the task force, which also includes working groups on policy and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, marketing and business development, and the economic change study.
"The city and 130 municipalities in Cook County applaud Mayor Lightfoot for demonstrating strong leadership for all Chicagoans," Preckwinkle said. "I hope we will emerge stronger from this crisis, and together we will continue our work as one Cook County."
