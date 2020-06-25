Chicago, IL (60615)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.