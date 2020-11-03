Hyde Park-Kenwood's state legislators — Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) — have been reelected unopposed to the General Assembly.
"I am honored to continue serving the 13th District as your State Senator and will keep up the fight in Springfield to win clean jobs and move our region towards a green belt, protect and expand our healthcare and reimagine and win real public safety, starting with the end of cash bail," Peters said in a statement.
"Thank you to my supporters and to all the organizers and grassroots volunteers who work tirelessly to advocate for progressive change in Illinois."
Tarver declined comment on his reelection. Buckner did not respond to a request for comment.
Peters was appointed to the seat in January 2019 after his predecessor, Kwame Raoul, resigned after being elected Illinois Attorney General. He won his March 17 primary against opponent Ken Thomas with 53% of the vote.
Tarver was elected in 2018, succeeding longtime representative and House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, who retired. He won his March primary unopposed.
Buckner, who represents southern Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue, was appointed in January 2019 to succeed Christian Mitchell, who resigned to become Gov. J.B. Pritzker's deputy governor. He also won his March primary unopposed.
Peters will serve a four-year term in the Senate, and Tarver and Buckner will serve two-year terms in the House. The fall "veto session" convenes later this month in Springfield.
