Three years ago, the General Assembly raised Illinois' minimum wage, legalized marijuana, passed a capital plan and established a fundamental right to abortion. Last year, the legislature passed a four-pronged reform package the Legislative Black Caucus proposed alongside major energy reform.
In recent interviews, South Side state Sens. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) both say the 2022 spring legislative session will be less ambitious.
Both said the state's multi-billion dollar budget remains the top concern. And both have their own legislative priorities to push before the session is scheduled to end in April.
"We've had good budgets the last two years," Peters, whose district covers Hyde Park-Kenwood and much of the rest of the Southeast Side, said. "Hopefully we can have another good budget and do some good things when it comes to our credit rating. Whether I think private credit agencies should have that big of a say is a whole other matter, but they do."
He noted Gov. J.B. Pritzker's insistence that Illinois' budgetary health is not tied to federal COVID-19 assistance, the last round of which was passed by Congress in March 2021. Peters acknowledged individuals' economic concerns during this period of inflation, but he said the state's economy is doing well, which means good things for the state government's coffers.
"How often do we say in Illinois 'we're in a relatively good budget position'?" he asked. "I'm in my mid-30s, and I don't remember that over the past 10, 15 years."
Hunter, who represents West Woodlawn and Washington Park as well as other South Side neighborhoods from southwestern South Shore to Englewood to Bronzeville, said Illinois is in a good budgetary position for this year and next. She reiterated support for Pritzker's outlined priorities and said her own involve health care initiatives.
Peters' bills
Peters, who in three years has already established a reputation as a legislative workhorse in Springfield, saw his Senate Bill 3470 unanimously pass out of the upper chamber on Feb. 16. It would ensure youth in care who are aging out of state custody can keep government benefits to which they are entitled, like Social Security or veterans' benefits. Peters said it's important for them to have money and support as they leave the Department of Children and Family Services system and that they are oftentimes losing their money as they transition out.
He noted his support for House Bill 4165, the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act filed by North Side Rep. Kelly M. Cassidy (D-14th) — life rings along the lakefront have become an animating issue in Rogers Park and a point of contention with the Park District — and co-sponsored by local Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th). It would create requirements for life preserver along the lakeshore; Peters recalled issues with drownings in Chicago and sometimes-dangerous swimming conditions at Promontory Point.
HB 4543, the Illinois Rust Belt to Green Belt Pilot Program Act, would create a fund for the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to encourage and facilitate work on a new utility-scale offshore wind project, most likely near the Port of Chicago. Training and diversity requirements could benefit Southeast Side workers. South Side Rep. Marcus C. Evans, Jr. (D-33rd) filed the bill.
Peters also wants to do a bill to help transgender Illinoisans change their names more easily.
Hunter's bills
SB 3734 would create the Healthcare Workforce Repayment Plan, a repayment and scholarship program that encourages health care providers, particularly those from out of state, to relocate and practice in areas of greatest need.
"We've always had a shortage for 10 or so years in Illinois as it relates to nurses," she said. The pandemic has only made the situation worse through attrition in the healthcare industry.
Her SB 4020 unanimously passed the Senate on Feb. 16. It would create an Illinois Lottery scratch-off to benefit UNCF, aka the United Negro College Fund; money raised would depend on the number of tickets purchased. Hunter has done this before: in the 2000s, she created a scratch-off to benefit breast cancer awareness, bringing in around $1 million in its first year.
SB 3616, the CROWN (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) Act, would protect against hair discrimination in the workplace. It follows the General Assembly's outlawing of hair discrimination in schools last year.
"Black folks have been discriminated against, they've lost their jobs, they've been suspended," Hunter said. But if the legislation passes, then people could sue. "Race has always been a protected class anyway, and my legislation simply amends it to include braids, locs and twists," she said.
SB 4000, which unanimously passed the Senate on Feb. 16, is an attempt to address the teacher shortage in Chicago by allowing retired teachers who want to return to the profession to still collect their pensions. She said more comprehensive solutions are being worked out but that this reemployment program could help in the near-term.
Hunter is also trying to ensure that DCFS caseworkers have safe working conditions. Her SB 3732 would create a Child Protection Security Force within the department in conjunction with the Illinois State Police.
Caseworker Deidre Silas was killed on the job south of Springfield in January; she was not the first to lose her life on the job.
"Not a whole lot is being done about it," Hunter said. "We've got these workers going out here into families' homes, and they're doing their jobs. There's two people, Deidre was one of them, who were brutally murdered. But we've had other workers who've been attacked by persons when they go into their homes to either make a wellbeing check or remove children from their homes. These employees must be protected."
Hunter said she is unsure if her bill will pass. Other legislators are pushing bills to increase penalties for assaulting caseworkers or to allow caseworkers to carry pepper spray, though Hunter doubts whether the latter policy change would be that effective. She also acknowledged some groups' concerns that her bill misguidedly deemphasizes de-escalation. Pritzker's office has yet to weigh in.
"Around six or eight years ago, I was chair of the Human Services Committee, and there were so many employees who came to me, and they asked us to protect them," Hunter said. "They need their jobs; they just need somebody to help protect them."
Peters on GOP opposition to public safety reform
Peters said the November elections loom over lawmakers' work and that Democrats are enduring a reaction from the political right against the public safety component of the Black Caucus' reform package they passed.
The senator achieved his goal of ending cash bail in Illinois: all pretrial detention and release will be non-monetary by 2023, except for certain serious felonies. He also helped pass the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which creates an Office of Firearm Violence Prevention within the Illinois Department of Human Services to give out anti-violence, trauma recovery and youth development grants.
GOP gubernatorial candidates and legislative Republicans are urging a repeal of the criminal justice reform bill, the SAFE-T Act, lambasting reforms that can circumstantially limit prosecutors' abilities to file felony charges. A package of crime bills Senate Republicans introduced early in February would repeal the end of cash bail.
During a Feb. 3 press conference with GOP senators, Chris Southwood, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, linked increases in violent crime to the SAFE-T Act, which has not yet gone into effect, and said that the reason for an increase in law enforcement members leaving is due to a lack of support from lawmakers and an increase in violence against the police.
Peters and the other Black Caucus leaders, including local Buckner, who leads the House bloc, have in turn accused the Republicans of using racial scare tactics.
"We're in an election year where we're going to see a lot of politics play a role, and you don't always get down to the nitty-gritty of the policy because of that broader political fight," Peters said.
"What's happening in terms of violence has nothing to do with the SAFE-T Act, and it's coming from a party in 2022 looking for a wedge issue that's literally coming from an old-fashioned playbook," he said. "As a party, when you struggle when it comes to teaching kids, when you struggle to keep people healthy, and you struggle to fund services, then people are just left with using this sort of thing as a dog whistle, even if it's not grounded in reality."
Noting the ever-present importance of public safety in his district, Peters said this fight is not between reform and public safety but rather public safety for whom.
"I fundamentally believe that the safest communities have a good school, good health care, good jobs, good housing, and they're able to get from Point A to Point B relatively quickly," Peters said. "If you take that stuff away and push people to the brink, you're going to have a crisis, and people are going to try to move people from the brink, or they're not."
