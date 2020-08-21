The City Council met virtually Friday to consider a resolution to ask Gov. J.B. Pritzker to send the National Guard to Chicago.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) had signed and then disavowed the letter that called for the meeting, but she voted to send the resolution to the Public Safety Committee, ending virtual debate on the council.
Alds. Sophia King (4th), Jeanette Taylor (20th) and 15 other aldermen voted against sending the resolution to committee.
After she originally signed the letter calling for the meeting, Hairston told the Herald she would withdraw her support for the letter if the Public Safety Committee would consider her 2019-introduced ordinance to require the Chicago Police Department to maintain and provide arrestees with a list of all nonprofit and government legal service providers offering free legal representation.
Hairston’s signature was never deleted, but her ordinance is on the committee’s agenda for its Aug. 24 meeting.
In urging colleagues to vote to refer the National Guard resolution to the Public Safety Committee that he chairs, Austin Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) thanked Hairston for asking him to have a hearing on her ordinance, adding that he had "not heard or had the same respect from" the other three aldermen who signed the letter.
Bronzeville Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), who chairs the Budget Committee, expressed disappointment that none of the four signatories had asked her about another of the letter's points, for her committee to hold monthly public meetings around the city on the public safety budget.
King, Hairston and Taylor all voted to refer the hearings bill to the Budget Committee.
"The reason for this, I think, is my colleagues' frustration with not getting enough information up to date," Hairston said at a meeting to the mayor. "Your office has responded, and I think we are achieving what our intentions were, which was to get the discussion going. There's a lot going on in this city, and people were not hearing from their elected officials collectively."
She suggested a joint meeting of the Public Safety and Budget committees to consider the issues in tandem.
