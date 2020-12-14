Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are sharply divided over the details of a proposed law to give all people who have been arrested a list of legal service providers after their arrival at police stations.
Hairston wants the list given and a call allowed within an hour, but the mayor, according to the draft of a substitute ordinance shared with the Herald, would extend the police three hours.
Hairston first introduced the bill last year, but it was revived this past summer during a City Council scuffle over whether the National Guard should be sent to the city. The ordinance is currently in the Public Safety Committee, which held a subject matter hearing for it on Monday, Dec. 14.
Hairston's ordinance reads, in part: "Unless exceptional circumstances exist that make it impossible to do so, within one hour of arrival at the first place of custody and any subsequent places of detention, inform the person arrested of their right to have free legal counsel represent them while in police custody, as well as their right to make a reasonable number of phone calls to legal counsel and a member of their family."
"Immediately upon informing the arrestee of these rights and providing a list of providers and their phone numbers, provide access to a telephone so that the arrestee can contact legal counsel and/or a family member"
The language put forth by the mayor's Law Department is slightly different, even apart from the time requirement.
"Unless circumstances exist that make it unreasonable to do so, within three hours of arrival at the first place of custody after transport, and any subsequent department detention facility," police are required to "inform the person arrested of their right to have free legal counsel represent them while in police custody, as well as their right to contact legal counsel and/or a family member by telephone," it reads in part.
Hairston rejects the three-hour time frame.
"I don't believe that I need the Police Department's permission to draft an ordinance. If they had been doing things right, we wouldn't have to have an ordinance like this," she said in an interview after a subject matter hearing. "You have to take it in the context of the fox making rules for the hen house, because the police are the ones who are violating people's rights."
Under state law, arrestees should "generally" get a phone call within an hour of their detainment.
And instead of providing access to a telephone immediately, police should only do so "when the arrestee requests to speak with counsel."
Both ordinances have a documentation requirement. On Dec. 11, Hairston said in an interview that the point of a documentation requirement is to give arrestees a legal recourse, like suing the city, if they are not given their rights within an hour of their detainment at police stations.
Hairston's proposal requires that police note each date and time an arrested person was provided access to a phone and the numbers they called, as well as detailed accounts of any "claimed exceptional circumstances to justify circumstances to justify delayed phone access." It would also document any times people were not given access to a phone within an hour.
The mayor's calls for recording the date and time the arrestee was first provided access to a phone and, if not provided with one within three hours, a checklist why, including medical treatment, a mass arrest situation, an "other category, etc.
"This law, it's not within an hour, it's also not just about a lawyer. It's also about family members," said University of Chicago Law School Professor Craig Futterman at a Dec. 14 subject matter hearing of the City Council Public Safety Committee. "It's folks who are desperate could have kids, who need to make arrangements for a child to be picked up, appropriate care arrangements. Need to let family know where they're at. Word needs to get to an employer about why they're not showing up to work."
He echoed Hairston's previously expressed sentiments about police reform, after record-breaking protests this year about police misconduct: "Cities across the nation have enacted reforms in response to the hundreds of thousands who've taken to raising their voices around the country, protesting police violence and racism. But Chicago, we haven't even been able to get this right, and we're talking about a phone call."
Peter Parry with the Cook County Public Defender said most calls to his office's hotline do not come from arrestees but from their loved ones who do not know where they are being detained. He more than half of those who are give phone access have to wait more than four hours.
It is unclear when the Public Safety committee will vote on the ordinance. Hairston said that City Council will not vote on it at its Dec. 16 meeting, and that she will continue to fight in the meantime.
Hairston originally introduced the ordinance after the new council session started on May 29, 2019. Alds. Sophia King (4th), Jeanette Taylor (20th) and 11 other aldermen co-sponsor it. After the ordinance was revived at the end of the summer and she, the Police and Law Departments, and West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), who chairs the Public Safety Committee, negotiated over its terms through the fall.
In September, Taliaferro told the Herald they needed to work out, "What is a reasonable and adequate amount of time to ensure that a person who has been arrested is provided that information," because "we are looking at the possibility of the city being liable and having to pay out."
Hairston on Friday, however, said that the mayor was cutting her out of the process and that Lightfoot's administration had stopped taking her calls over the issue.
Lightfoot's issue issued a statement on Friday, saying, "The city is deeply committed to ensuring the civil rights of any individual taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department (CPD). That's why, as required by state law, the city and its Police Department have ensured that all detainees have access to legal representation when in custody.
"Furthermore, and as noted in CPD's consent decree that was drafted by advocates, activists and city officials, the department is required to provide arrestees the ability to make a phone call as soon as practicably and reasonably possible. We will continue to work with Ald. Hairston and other aldermen ahead of Monday's Public Safety Committee to further promote these efforts."
Lightfoot's office did not return a request for comment by the Herald's press time on Monday.
On Monday, Hairston said in committee the subject matter hearing was a chance to get a feel for when her City Council colleagues believed arrested people should get a phone call.
"I encourage you to support my substitute when we do come up with a final draft," she said. "I will continue to resist the Law Department and the Police Department's efforts to try to make it convenient for them."
