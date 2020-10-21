Local aldermen are lukewarm on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $12.8 billion budget proposal that raises taxes on Chicagoans and includes potential layoffs of city workers.
The mayor's office reports that 65% of the $1.2 billion deficit is directly tied to the economic impacts of COVID-19. The proposal includes $106 million in vacancy eliminations, layoffs and furloughs — delayed until March, in case more federal stimulus arrives.
The city anticipates nearly $501 million from debt refinancing and restructuring by issuing general obligation and sales tax securitization corporation bonds, and nearly $185 million in increased revenues and reserves, including $76 million of TIF surplus funding and $30 million from the city’s "rainy day" fund.
Lightfoot said that the proposed $93.9 million tax levy increase on property only means $56 more in taxes annually from houses valued at $250,000 and below, and that gasoline would be taxed 3 cents more per gallon. The Sun-Times reports that yearly property tax increases would be tied to inflation.
More than $5 million is allocated to community-based violence prevention and reduction efforts, including a co-responder model pilot that would involve trained mental health professionals, community paramedics and crisis intervention team-trained police officers co-responding to certain 9-1-1 calls.
Other allocations include $1.7 million for youth programming, $2 million in new funding for affordable housing and $7 million to support workforce training, small business capacity-building, and job creation and recruitment.
“These decisions were developed through a robust community engagement process, prioritizing the long-term health and stability of all our families and businesses, and rooted in our shared commitment to expanding opportunity across our entire city,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “It’s these same values that have guided us throughout this crisis and will continue to carry our great city through the choices we face now, and in the successes that await us in the months and years ahead.”
Ald. Sophia King (4th), who serves on the Budget Committee and chairs the Progressive Reform Caucus, said that tax increases "should be the very last things that we look at and that we should take every kind of progressive revenue measure before we take something drastic like that."
And she thinks things like taking more from the rainy day fund, worth $1 billion, she said, should be on the table, though taking too much would hurt the city's credit rating. But that would be a better option than laying people off.
The proposed "LaSalle Tax" — a financial transaction tax named for Chicago's equivalent to Wall Street — is worth another look, she said. King acknowledged financiers often threaten to leave Chicago over such measures, but said that they have raised their fees on customers even while asking the city to not raise their taxes.
"They're kind of talking out both sides of their mouth there," King said. "I think that's worth investigating."
Other aid could come from Springfield, especially if the graduated income tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution passes by referendum on Election Day, she said. A graduated real estate transfer tax, for which Lightfoot lobbied hard during the General Assembly's veto session last fall, did not pass, but King said it would be worth revisiting before taking the "regressive" measures in the budget proposal.
"That being said, I liked (Lightfoot's) commitment to diversity," Kind said. "I'd like to see where the dollars are committed to the budget to that, since there was a vocal commitment to that. Diversity and inclusion, you have to be very intentional about that, so you have to have committed resources."
While the mayor devoted a significant portion of her address to saying that she was not in favor of defunding the Chicago Police Department (CPD), King said she appreciated Lightfoot's reallocation of resources from law enforcement, at least through cutting the number of police officers through layoffs.
"I think 'defunding the police' means different things to different people, and so I try not to use that term, but certainly what she did was defund the police in some people's view, right? Because it's just taking revenue from a department," King said, though she does not yet know Lightfoot's proposed dollar allocation for the CPD. "For me, it's kind of a reprioritization of resources and a reallocation of resources, and so I think that's what she did, quite honestly."
King said she does not agree with the city's new co-responder pilot program, in which mental health workers are paired with police on certain emergency calls. She argued that it requires more resources for law enforcement and is less effective than a program led by trained social service workers.
And, she said, she does think the CPD budget should be reduced from its allocation in last year's budget.
In Budget Committee hearings until the full City Council votes on the final budget on Nov. 24, King said she will meet with the Progressive and Black caucuses to see whether their priorities in terms of parity of resources are met in line items. And she will work to find money to stop layoffs, furloughs "and those types of regressive measures."
But she stopped short of promising a vote one way or another on a final budget that raises taxes on Chicagoans. "I'm not going to say what I'm going to vote for and what I'm not going to vote for right now. I'd rather take a good look and understand that this is a very difficult budget on which we're all going to have to make compromises, but not on the backs of the most vulnerable."
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), another Progressive Reform Caucus and Budget Committee member, shared similar sentiments.
"No one ever wants to raise taxes; that's not something anybody wants to do," she said. "And I hope that we can find a way to do it without raising taxes during this pandemic, because it's so hard on everybody."
But without having looked at the nitty-gritty of the proposal itself or questioned the budget director or city department heads, Hairston said she was not in a position to commit to voting against a budget that raised taxes on city residents, as she did for the budget last year. She said she wants to find out "if there are other ways to plug the budget gap."
"As has been the case most often when the city incurs debt, they always balance the budget on the backs of those who are least able to afford it, and this is no different," she said. "More so now than ever, with the impact of COVID on families in the City of Chicago, this is the worst time to be asking for more."
On the committee, Hairston said she would examine "everything" — borrowing, the CPD, the departments of Streets and Sanitation, Transportation, Water Management.
"This is not like Springfield where you say 'I've got this project and I need this money,'" she said. "Most of the city budget are salaries. Those are working people, and so then we'll have to look at the different programs that the departments have. We'll have to look at the different contracts the different departments have and determine, if any of them have subcontracts, if they are in fact being efficient, because there are some that I know are not being efficient," such as recycling.
While Lightfoot opposes a LaSalle Tax, Hairston said that everything is on the table. While more federal stimulus would be nice, she said aldermen have a responsibility to put together a budget regardless of the whims of Washington.
"I look forward to getting into the meat and the guts of this budget," Hairston said. "I think we definitely have to do more for youth violence prevention and street outreach other than the $1.7 million for youth programs that (Lightfoot) talked about. I'm going to challenge her on her commitment to the community on the South Side and particularly the 5th Ward."
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), a council freshman, member of the Progressive Reform and Socialist caucuses and "no" vote on Lightfoot's last budget, said she would not vote for a budget that laid off or furloughed any city workers or raised taxes on Chicagoans.
"The City of Chicago's citizens should not be paying for our budget shortfall at all," she said. "Not in the middle of a pandemic when we've got these high unemployment numbers." She said South and West Side homes were already over-assessed and strongly questioned the fairness of asking her constituents to pay more.
"Everything ain't on the table," she argued. "The thought that you are asking people to furlough when you know that people are not getting their unemployment, the thought that you're laying people off, though you're waiting until March 1, this does not make sense. So this means that you are not being a woman of your word. You said everything is on the table, and then you said out of your mouth that you are not going to defund the police? And you're pleading the case for why the police are important? It's a no."
Taylor is not on the Budget Committee, but she said she will fight in the court of public opinion, including a Zoom town hall with the 20th Ward, to ensure Chicagoans understand what the city is spending its money on, with departments having leadership hierarchies and "all these departments that don't work together and so much overflow that you don't know what they're doing." She thinks the city is paying too much for supply procurement, and, like Hairston, she thinks there are contracts that do not make sense.
Taylor is for a corporate head tax, which would tax businesses of a certain size a dollar amount on a regular basis. She argued that the city should stop selling $1 lots and giving developers TIF dollars and tax credits.
While Lightfoot's first budget passed 39-11, with King and Hairston in support, Taylor expects more opposition this time, and she expects progressives on the Budget Committee to advocate for her positions as the budget is refined.
