Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) voted alongside 12 colleagues to extend President Toni Preckwinkle’s emergency powers through the end of December, allowing her to coordinate resources without express board approval.
The board first approved the powers when it approved an emergency declaration in March and extended it in May.
“I support the extension as the pandemic continues and may even accelerate as we enter the fall,” Lowry texted after the meeting. “The president and her office have been in constant contact with each commissioner providing updates and seeking our input and counsel, as warranted. This evinces effective leadership, which I define as communication, collaboration and action.”
Three commissioners voted against the extension, and one voted present.
Lowry also passed a resolution honoring 3rd District first responders at Provident Hospital, the University of Chicago Medical Center, La Rabida Children's Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Northwestern Memorial and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.
