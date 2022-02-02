Two state senators who represent a broad swath of the South Side, Robert Peters (D-13th) and Mattie Hunter (D-3rd), are praising the budget proposal Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled in Springfield today, specifically its investments in COVID-19 recovery, health care access and criminal justice reform.
Each year in February, Illinois’ governor must propose to lawmakers a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The General Assembly will then spend the next several months negotiating which proposals to include and which to scrap before sending the budget back to the governor for consideration.
Pritzker’s fourth proposed budget is for fiscal year 2023, which will begin July 1. He outlined spending plans for an anticipated $1.7 billion surplus for the fiscal year that will end June 30.
In the upcoming budget, the governor asks lawmakers to spend $45.4 billion from its general revenue funds, which are the main discretionary spending accounts for state lawmakers. Revenues are projected at $45.8 billion, with about $41.8 billion from state sources and the rest from the federal government.
The budget spends about $1.6 billion less than the one for the current fiscal year, based upon updated estimates from the governor’s office.
Other hallmark points in Pritzker’s proposal are an increase in Illinois’ education funding and temporary tax relief to the tune of $1 billion — a response, the governor said, to rising inflation.
“This budget is at a good place, and considering the circumstances, it reflects a more optimistic outlook than where we were a year ago,” Peters said in a statement. “The budget proposal certainly takes into account the improved circumstances of our state’s economic and fiscal situations, and it’s a good place to begin the process of drafting our first budget that puts us on the road to economic recovery during this pandemic.
“It continues the work of cleaning up the mess that we, the Democrats, were left with after the disasters of the previous administration. This is going to show Illinoisans that we are good fiscal stewards, that we’re not only taking care of their money they entrust us with, but also that we are making real investments in uplifting all of our communities across the state-that we are building a state for the many and not the few.”
Pension contributions
Illinois’ largest general revenue fund expenses continue to be K-12 education and pensions. The latter will make up 20.7% of the proposed general revenue spending in the upcoming budget, or about $9.6 billion.
The governor has proposed adding another $500 million to the pension payment beyond what is required by law in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
That’s notable, because previous governors have been widely criticized for shortchanging the pension system – something Pritzker proposed, then quickly abandoned, in his first year in office. Critics often point out that the state law governing pension payments already shortchanges the system from what accountants suggest should be paid into it.
The governor proposed spending $300 million of the surplus from the current fiscal year to pay down pensions, with $200 million added to the statutory payment in the upcoming budget.
The governor’s office estimated the $500 million increase beyond statutory amounts would reduce unfunded liabilities – which sit at about $130 billion – by about $1.8 billion. A pension buyout program previously approved by the General Assembly has reduced that liability by about $1.4 billion, according to the governor’s office.
K-12 Education
Approximately 21% of the budget is dedicated to Pre-K-12 education, an increase of $498 million from one year ago. Chalkbeat reports that this is the first year since the beginning of the pandemic that Pritzker has proposed an increase in education funding in his budget proposal.
That includes $350 million for the evidence-based funding formula for K-12 schools, which prioritizes new money toward the schools furthest from their “adequacy” target, which takes into account class sizes, a local district’s property values and other factors.
The 2020 funding formula was flat, but the General Assembly added $350 million into the formula last year.
The budget asks for another $54.4 million to provide early childhood education services to another 7,100 children, and another $96 million in transportation and special education grants for schools.
Another $12 million would be added to the Regional Offices of Education budget to address truancy and chronic absenteeism.
Per Chalkbeat, this budget proposal is mostly in line with the December state board of education's proposal, which said it needed more money for spending on transportation and truancy officers.
Chalkbeat reports Pritzker is proposing a 12% increase for the Early Childhood Block Grant, which could pay for turning many Illinois preschool programs from half-day to full-day and increase that workforce's salaries. Funding proposals for other areas of early childhood spending, like an early intervention program for young children with developmental delays and other disabilities and the Child Care Assistance Program, which reimburses child care providers who offer low- or no-cost child care to low-income families and parents attending school, are flat.
Temporary tax relief
The governor cited rising inflation as the basis for creating about $1 billion in temporary tax relief for motor fuel, groceries and property taxes.
The motor fuel tax relief would not lower gas prices, but it would prevent an annual increase to the motor fuel tax that is written into law from taking effect this year. It prevents a hike of 2.2 cents per gallon of gas, according to the governor’s office — a taxpayer savings it pegged at $135 million.
Motor fuel tax money does not go to the general revenue fund, but rather to road construction projects. The tax holiday does not appear to affect a proposed $46.5 billion capital infrastructure budget, which is mostly an extension of the 2019 Rebuild Illinois plan.
The governor also proposed rolling back a 1% state grocery tax for the fiscal year, a taxpayer savings pegged at $360 million. The state would reimburse local governments for the effect of the tax holiday.
Illinoisans currently eligible for a 5% property tax credit under current law – that is, joint filers earning below $500,000 and single filers earning below $250,000 – would be eligible for another 5% property tax credit under the proposal, up to $300. The taxpayer savings is estimated at $475 million.
A one-year waiver of license fees for frontline healthcare workers and liquor license fees for bars and restaurants would, per estimates, save those workers and small businesses approximately $38 million.
“I am glad to see funding toward business and developmental recovery are reflected in the governor’s plan,” Hunter said in a statement. “Small businesses will need continued support, which in turn will benefit our communities as a whole.”
Rainy day fund
Illinois’ “rainy day fund” at its height contained only about $300 million since its 2001 creation, but that was spent down to almost nothing during a budget impasse under Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly.
Pritzker’s budget proposes adding $600 million to the fund with a supplemental budget from the current fiscal year, while dedicating $279 million to the fund in FY2023 to bring the balance up to $879 million.
The governor also proposed dedicating $898 million to pay down overdue health insurance bills.
Higher education
The governor proposed spending $2.2 billion on higher education, a $208 million increase from the current year. That includes a $122 million increase to Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants to help students demonstrating a financial need attend college, which Chalkbeat reports is a 25% increase, to $601 million. The maximum award would increase from $6,438 to $8,508.
Universities and community colleges would see their budgets increased 5%, or $68 million, while adult education programs would see $2.5 million in new funding and funding would increase for minority teacher scholarships by $2.3 million
Through College Illinois, a state-run prepaid tuition plan that is no longer open for enrollment, the state has about $230 million in obligations that the fund cannot currently meet. Pritzker proposed spending $230 million in general revenue funds to pay down that remaining balance, and his team estimated the long-run savings at about $75 million
Safety net
The beleaguered Department of Children and Family Services would see a funding increase of $250 million, or 16%, to about $1.3 billion from general revenue funds. That includes rate reforms for private sector providers in an effort to address staffing shortages, totaling $87.1 million.
The budget also provides $15.5 million to hire an additional 360 employees to address growing caseloads, improve caseload ratios and continue operations in licensing, monitoring and clinical services.
Funding for nursing homes would increase by $500 million, with lawmakers expected to take up rate reforms and a new provider assessment designed to maximize federal dollars, encourage improvement of care and staffing ratios.
“All of this on top of investments for small businesses, youth in care, and working families shows that we have a pathway towards a budget that works for all Illinoisans and not just a few,” Peters said.
The Department of Public Health’s funding is $20.4 more for operational expenses and $20 million for public health preparedness and COVID-19 response at both state and local health departmental levels. A million dollars would go into the state’s Sickle Cell Chronic Disease Fund.
At the Department of Human Services, a proposed $32 million increase to direct service providers would allow for a $1 wage increase every hour. Home services programs’ budgets would go up $96.4 million, and addiction treatment services would go up $10 million.
“I am pleased that the governor’s plan is leaving room for additional COVID-19 relief, as we are entering the third year of the pandemic,” Hunter said. “We have done a lot of work to create equity in the health care sector, and I am ready to see the execution of those initiatives. I am also excited for further funding in our state’s health care and human services programs.”
Unemployment trust fund
As of Feb. 1, Illinois owed the federal government more than $4.5 billion for advances received to keep its unemployment insurance trust fund afloat during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. By Sept. 30, Illinois will owe almost $32 million in interest on that borrowing.
If the state doesn’t take action to pay down the deficit, it could lead to massive unemployment insurance rate hikes on businesses and cuts to benefits for those claiming unemployment.
The budget does not include any money to pay down the borrowing, but the governor’s office said it remains in negotiations with lawmakers and representatives of labor and businesses on a solution. There’s serious consideration of using much of about $3.5 billion in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay down the deficit, according to the governor’s office.
Public safety
Pritzker noted his budget includes an $18.6 million increase to allow for three classes of Illinois State Police cadets. Another $5.4 million will go to opening a new forensic laboratory in Decatur in August.
The budget also includes $4.5 million to fund body cameras for ISP in accordance with a criminal justice reform bill passed one year ago, as well as providing the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board with $10 million for distributing grants to local law enforcement for body cameras.
The Department of Human Services budget includes $240 million as part of a two-year, $250 million commitment to the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which aims at investing violence prevention resources in some of the state’s most dangerous areas. Just $5 million of that comes from the general revenue fund, with $235 million funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“I appreciate the governor’s willingness to appropriate $240 million in new money for the Reimagine Public Safety plan and I look forward to continuing to negotiate to fully fund this program to support the intent of this plan going forward,” Peters said.
“I am also pleased to see that there is $10 million in new appropriations for the law enforcement training fund to pay for the obligation associated with the SAFE-T Act. We are improving public safety, supporting better law enforcement and working to end systemic injustice at the same time.”
Revenues
The budget does not call for raising taxes to create any new revenues.
The state does expect a 4%increase in income tax receipts at $22.4 billion. Corporate income taxes are expected to decline 5.4% to $4.4 billion, with sales tax decreasing 1.3% to $9.9 billion and other sources netting $3.1 billion.
The lottery is expected to bring in $754 million, legalized gambling $157 million, and adult-use marijuana $142 million. Federal sources account for just over $4 billion.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
