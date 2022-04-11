SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers worked until the early hours of Saturday to pass a $46.5 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a $1.8 billion package of mostly-temporary tax cuts that Democrats said are intended to soften the impact of inflation on working families.
The final proposals surfaced around 9 p.m. Friday, the same time the bills were being discussed by the Senate Executive Committee. Republicans took issue with the late filing of the 4,700 pages-plus of legislation outlining spending and tax policy for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
“This budget funds education, health care, public safety, it funds our pension liabilities, and it continues investing in our priorities,” South Side Sen. Elgie Sims (D-17th) said during floor debate Saturday morning.
Lengthy negotiations between the governor and the leaders occurred throughout the week. A House proposal containing a budget framework was introduced on the night of Tuesday, April 5, and brought to a House committee the next day. But it was not the package that passed by the time lawmakers adjourned.
After 3 a.m. Saturday in the Senate and 5:30 a.m. in the House, lawmakers approved House Bill 900 appropriating funding, HB 4700 as what is called the budget implementation bill, and Senate Bill 157 laying out the tax relief proposal and revenue-related measures. It passed both chambers without Republican support, while the tax relief proposal passed with all but a handful of lawmakers supporting it between the two chambers.
The local state legislators — Sens. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) and Robert Peters (D-13th) and Reps. Lamont J. Robinson, Jr. (D-5th), Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kam Buckner (D-26th) — voted in favor of all three budget bills.
Hunter and Robinson’s districts include western Bronzeville, Washington Park, West Woodlawn and southwestern South Shore. Buckner’s district includes eastern Bronzeville, southern Kenwood west of Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue, and the southwestern parts of Woodlawn and South Shore. Tarver's district includes North Kenwood and the rest of southern Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore.
Tax relief plan
Leading Democrats call the tax relief package one of the largest savings to Illinois taxpayers in decades, but the GOP criticized it for consisting mostly of temporary tax relief.
The package would include $50 checks sent to Illinoisans earning less than $200,000 annually for single filers and $100 checks for those filing jointly and earning less than $400,000. Families would also receive $100 per dependent up to three.
It would also permanently expand the earned income tax credit to 20% of the federal credit, up from 18%, at a cost of roughly $100 million per year. It would extend Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility to noncitizens who have an individual taxpayer identification number rather than a Social Security number.
It also calls for doubling the property tax rebate to qualifying homeowners, up to $300 per household, suspending a 2- to 3-cent motor fuel tax increase for six months, and suspending a 1% grocery tax for a year. The motor fuel tax is the main funding source for road construction projects, so revenues lost from it would be replaced from other state funds.
The budget would also suspend the sales tax on back-to-school items and qualifying clothing items for a 10-day period, Aug. 5-14.
Other details
The Fiscal Year 2023 spending plan also provides for the statutorily required $350 million in additional funding for public schools through the Evidence Based Funding formula that was originally adopted in 2017. Higher education would see increases as well.
The portion of the state’s income tax going to local governments would increase from 6.06% to 6.16%.
The budget also directed an investment of $235 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Reimagine Public Safety Act aimed at early crime intervention.
It directs $1 billion to the state’s “rainy day” fund, which had been spent down to essentially nothing during a two-year budget impasse between Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner and legislative Democrats. Another $929 million was dedicated to paying back interfund borrowing.
The stronger-than-expected revenue performance created a surplus for the current year and led to increased projections for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
That was due in part to pandemic-triggered shifts in consumer behaviors that led to more spending on taxable goods than services which are not taxed in the state, increased federal unemployment benefits which are taxed at the state level, and increased tax revenue due to higher-priced consumer goods relating to inflation.
Those and other factors led to higher performance of sales tax and both personal and corporate income tax revenues, according to a presentation last month from the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Early adjournment
Final budget bills are typically among the last bills lawmakers pass before adjourning a legislative session, and this year was no different. What was different was the fact that the session ended in early April rather than the end of May.
The shortened schedule was largely due to this year’s election calendar being pushed back because of delays in releasing 2020 U.S. Census data, which in turn caused a delay in the decennial redistricting process.
As a result, this year’s primary elections, which normally would have been held in March, were pushed back to June 28. The shortened legislative session now gives lawmakers and other candidates for state offices more time to campaign ahead of the primaries.
And Republicans charged that the majority party’s budget conveniently scheduled much of the tax relief to expire after the election season.
“Let’s call this budget what it really is — an attempt to buy your vote,” Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (26th), from the northern suburbs, said in a statement.
Peters and Hunter both praised the budget in statements.
“Despite the devastating effects of the pandemic on our economy, we are providing $1.8 billion in tax relief for working families and our state is in its brightest fiscal outlook in decades,” Peters said.
“I am pleased that we are investing an additional $200 million on top of the Governor’s proposed budget to support public safety measures and strengthen investments in violence prevention programs that keep our communities safe. We’re working toward achieving real safety and justice for all, and I feel that we are marching toward a future where no one is left behind.”
Hunter called the budget "a win for Illinois families."
“Thanks to this package, I am excited the state is moving toward long-term economic growth and stability. This budget and tax relief plan will provide significant relief to Illinois residents through refund initiatives, public safety investments and health care improvement,” she said.
Legislation aimed at addressing carjackings passes
The local legislators passed HB 3699 to address the increase in carjackings by protecting victims and providing additional resources to law enforcement in targeting and capturing offenders.
The bill aims to provide additional resources to metropolitan law enforcement groups or other law enforcement cooperatives to work together to help target and capture carjackers.
Senate Amendment 2 to the bill defines carjacking as when an individual, alone or together, knowingly takes a motor vehicle from a person by threatening or using force. Under Illinois law, carjacking is a Class 1 felony and punishable by four to 15 years in prison and if a gun is used, it is a Class X felony and punishable by 15 years to life.
Another provision in the bill would aim to create more collaboration between metropolitan law enforcement groups, other law enforcement cooperatives and police departments to better address carjackings. Those groups would have the ability to receive state grants to focus on carjacking deterrence if the funds are included in the budget.
Lawmakers also worked with the Illinois State Police to increase the amount of state troopers on the streets to help address the increase in carjackings, and they say expressway cameras approved by the General Assembly can be a helpful tool in catching carjackers.
The state budget included an increase of $80 million in the Criminal Justice Information Authority, $90 million to fund three state police cadet classes to provide an additional 300 state troopers and $33 million for a law enforcement camera grant program.
The local legislators also voted to pass HB 3772, which provides protections for carjacking victims who received a red light or speed camera violation after their vehicle was stolen. If the person were to receive a citation, the court or hearing officer would be able to consider whether the vehicle was stolen before the violation occurred.
If the car were to also be towed following a carjacking, the fees would be waived if they submit a police report.
Peters' bill to enhance witness protection passes
As previously reported, Peters was working in the session's final weeks with other House and Senate Democrats on community investment proposals as part of the majority party's broader crime reduction package.
They succeeded in passing HB 4736. Under the bill, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority would also establish a grant program for organizations and local government units to assist in creating anonymous tiplines to crime victims and witnesses. It also changes Illinois' witness protection program by requiring the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority to create a program to assist victims and witnesses who are actively aiding in the prosecution of perpetrators of certain crimes.
The bill would change the name of the Gang Crime Witness Protection Act to the Violent Crime Witness Protection Act and expand it to be able to fund emergency relocation expenses, lost wage assistance, security deposits for rent and utilities and other relocation expenses.
The financial assistance program would go online in January 2023
“Everyone in every zip code should feel comfortable being able to walk down the street,” Peters said in a statement. “No matter where you are, or who you are or where you live you should deserve to feel comfortable and safe. This measure does that by expanding witness protection and by incorporating the voices and needs of stakeholders and survivors.”
Programs to recruit, retain law enforcement and first responders pass
The Legislative Black Caucus-championed SAFE-T Act, a major package of criminal justice reforms that will end cash bail in Illinois and has established a new process to decertify police officers and limits police's use of deadly force, has become a punching bag for the state GOP in this election year.
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has also strongly criticized the legislation, citing the aforementioned reforms as cause of officers' retirements, though it and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police previously worked with lawmakers on two trailer bills that softened use-of-force guidelines and pushed back implementation dates of decertification standards among other changes.
But the Sheriff’s Association’s executive director was at a Monday, April 4, press conference with a dozen House and Senate Democrats where they proposed creating a Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Fund and bills focusing on officer mental health, the creation of a grant program for off-hours day care, and a measure requiring counties to pay their sheriff 80% of their state’s attorney’s pay.
The local legislators voted to create the fund, contained as an amendment to HB 3863. It has $10 million from the state budget allocated for it and would allow the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to award grants to local governments, public higher education institutions and qualified nonprofits for the purpose of hiring and retaining officers.
Preference would be given to efforts that bolster departments with the greatest need and ones that diversify police departments. The fund would be allowed to accept gifts.
An amendment to HB 1571, supported by the local legislators, would create a child care grant program to fund providers who expand after-hours and nightly child care for children of first responders and other late-shift workers.
Robinson, Tarver, Buckner and Hunter voted for it; Peters missed the vote.
Herald staff contributed from Chicago. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
