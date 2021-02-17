State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) are supporting the recession- and pandemic-affected budget proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that does not raise taxes but keeps state spending flat, while Rep. Curtis J. Tarver (D-25th) said he needs time to go over the proposal.
The $41.6 billion proposal relies heavily on increased federal funds as well as changes to the state’s corporate tax structure, closing corporate loopholes as well as business tax breaks, but does not call for income tax increases.
Pritzker's "Fair Tax" proposal for a graduated progressive income tax failed when put before voters as a constitutional amendment last fall, and he will not seek to raise the state's uniform, flat rate on everyone.
The proposal for fiscal year 2022 relies on more than $900 million in corporate tax changes that will require action from the General Assembly. Those include a reversal of previous General Assembly action to repeal the corporate franchise tax, a cap on net operating losses for the fiscal year that would allow for $314 million in savings and a cap on a retailer’s discount to $1,000 per month, among other changes.
Senior budget officials, in a briefing before the address was streamed, noted the governor will still seek to decouple the state tax code from changes allowed in the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. That change would keep revenues flat from a year ago by providing that the CARES Act cuts passed last year would not automatically reduce Illinois state tax burdens for businesses.
The measure failed in the lame duck session as Republicans blasted it as a more than $500 million tax increase on businesses, but Democrats at the time said it was a way to prevent revenue loss by maintaining the status quo.
Total revenues for the year represent a 4.1% decrease from a year ago, due in large part to $2 billion in borrowing from the federal Municipal Liquidity Facility program, $690 million of which is due in fiscal year 2022 but will be prepaid in fiscal year 2021, according to budget officials. Another $1.2 billion in MLF borrowing from June 2020 is also due to be repaid in the current fiscal year.
K-12 education funding from the state will remain flat, at $9 billion, from a year ago, the second straight year the state would forgo that added $350 million called for in state law each year as part of an evidence-based funding formula.
The budget proposal also eliminates a 48-month deadline for repaying interfund borrowing, which alleviates $276 million of pressure in the current fiscal year by allowing the state to repay fund borrowing on an extended deadline.
The budget calls for a full pension payment and increases funding for the Department of Children and Family Services by 7.9% . Pritzker also asked lawmakers to pass a standalone bill increasing spending for the Illinois Department of Employment Security by $60 million in federal funds for the current fiscal year and called for an added $73 million for the current fiscal year in federal funds.
Higher education would see funding levels maintained and Monetary Award Program grants for college students would increase by $28 million, per the governor’s request.
Pritzker’s budget proposal also calls for an 8% reduction, or $638 million, in Medicaid expenses. That’s because the federal government has increased its share of Medicaid funding by 6.2 percentage points through the end of 2021 as part of its pandemic response plan.
Local governments also would see a cut in financial assistance they get from the state. The Local Government Distributive Fund, or LGDF, which gives local governments a share of the income tax revenue the state collects, would only be funded at 90% , but officials in the governor’s office said they expect that cut to be offset by gains they municipalities would realize through the closing of corporate tax loopholes.
Budget officials also claimed the budget shortfall for the current fiscal year has been addressed through the federal borrowing, $700 million in operational cuts and revenues performing better than projections. The state is now projecting a surplus of $77 million for the current fiscal year, along with the ability to prepay some of the Municipal Liquidity Facility borrowing from the previous fiscal year.
Over the next four months, lawmakers will work on an operating budget of their own to send to the governor which may or may not address all of his requests.
Chalkbeat reports that the Illinois State Board of Education recommended last month that the state increase funding by $412 million next school year to adequately fund schools and and to deal with the potential ramification of school shutdowns and learning loss.
While the state changed the way it funds school districts in 2017 by earmarking money to systems with the highest need, with both parties promising to pay at least $350 million a year into the budget, this year is the second in a row that no more money will be added to the formula.
Asked at a Wednesday constituents meeting for initial reaction to the budget proposal, Tarver said, "Any notion of not funding the $350 million dollars into the funding formula for schools is a nonstarter."
That amount of money over a decade is $3.5 billion, an amount Tarver said state funding for education is already short. "To take essentially an education break, I think, is not a great idea," he said.
He is also concerned with protecting small businesses from fallout if the state moves forward with decoupling the state tax code, saying the face of the issue is large corporations when a many thousands of small businesses in the state, already struggling before the coronavirus recession, are benefitting from the tax break.
Tarver additionally announced he is now the vice chairman of the Revenue and Finance Committee and added that his predecessor, former House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie, will be advising him in the role. He plans to be involved in various budget working groups planned to be formed by current House Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-13th).
"All of us know that there are going to be tough decisions made, but all of us agree that there're certain areas that we just cannot look to cut, especially coming — ideally, hopefully — out of a pandemic," Tarver said. "We really have to make sure that we shore the services that people need and are respected in the communities."
Tarver again stressed that he will take consideration of this budget seriously, saying he voted against the budget in 2019 because he did not get the 2,000-page bill with but 30 minutes to review it.
"In retrospect, advocates for the community were bent out of shape because they said I voted against things that were beneficial for the community," he said. "For me, whether people like it or dislike it, I'm going to always take my time and comb through it myself before making some public comment."
Buckner and Peters, who chair the House and Senate arms of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, gave measured support to the budget proposal at a caucus press conference on Wednesday.
“Our state is in the midst of three crises,” said Peters. “A crisis when it comes to public health, a crisis economically, a crisis when it comes to systemic racism in law enforcement. … This budget fight ahead of us, on top of what we passed in terms of these pillars, is the beginning. Our communities need so much.”
Buckner praised the proposed budget, particularly that it does not call for an increase in the state’s flat tax while increasing funding for the Department of Children and Family Services. However, he had several indirect criticisms for Pritzker’s administration surrounding its handling of medical and recreational marijuana.
Recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois as part of the 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. However, provisions of the legislation due to be completed in 2020 have not been fulfilled.
Severe delays resulted in the finalists for 75 social equity licenses not being announced until last September. That announcement resulted in massive backlash, much of it from the Black Caucus, over the perception that the process was not as equitable as promised and concerns about the third-party private auditing firm KPMG’s involvement in grading applications for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
As a result, no licenses were awarded in 2020.
“What we have called for as the Black Caucus is that the remaining medical dispensary license be issued immediately to a minority operator. The (recreational dispensary license lottery) needs to be cleaned up. The disparity study has to be completed. And (state’s attorneys’) offices around the state need the technology to implement the automatic expungement process, which because of a lack of execution is leaving many Illinoisans behind,” Buckner said.
“Lastly, we don't have faith in KPMG or the work that they have done to implement cannabis legislation. The fact that the state is extending and increasing their contracts after failed previous action is absurd.”
Nowicki, Hancock and Troncoso reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
