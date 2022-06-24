Local and state elected officials are aghast at the United States Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which has ended the constitutional, nationwide right to an abortion.
Abortion rights are still protected in Illinois, however, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said today that he would call the General Assembly into a special session to further protect that right after the court issued its decision.
"We knew this day was coming," he said at a press conference in Rogers Park. "The extremists on the Supreme Court have made an abhorrent decision, one rooted in partisanship, leaving an indelible stain on our nation."
"To the right-wing officeholders who today are cheering the Supreme Court’s ruling: get your iron boot off women's necks! Hop off your high horse and know that what you’re calling a 'celebration of life' today will actually lead to death — the death of women in abusive situations, the death of women whose health is at risk, the death of women and girls who will still seek abortions—ones that are unsafe and performed by unqualified back-alley butchers."
He was non-committal about what legislation the General Assembly may consider beyond measures ensuring there are enough medical professionals to care for the people expected to come to Illinois to get abortions.
WTTW reports that other bills under consideration may be ones to strengthen protections for abortion care and to provide resources for people coming to the state for abortions. Senators could also pass a bill to prevent state officials from disciplining providers for providing abortions.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in her own news conference, threatened lawsuits against states who would punish people coming to Illinois for abortions — threatening Indiana for allowing guns to be trafficked across the state line if a precedent exists for people to sue those who come to Illinois for abortions — and promised to protect abortion rights in Chicago.
Lightfoot, Chicago's first openly gay mayor, has previously stressed the vulnerability of federal LGBTQ rights if abortion rights fell.
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the court’s decision will not prevent women from getting abortions.
“What this decision will do is force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, or seek dangerous and unregulated means for an abortion,” Preckwinkle said in a statement. “This decision will disproportionately impact women of color and poor women, like all policies built on inequity. It also removes all women's right to choose what happens to their own bodies. Under this ruling, contraception, same-sex marriage, and other rights are now under attack. Illinois and Cook County will remain a safe haven for women, but as we deal with this harsh reality, we must continue to strengthen our resolve and fight back.”
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) called the decision “a threat to broader fights for justice everywhere” and “a gateway for the far right to start attacking so many important rights we have today,” one that “will not reduce abortions, but only further penalize working class communities especially working class Black and Brown communities.”
“Illinois continues to lead the country when it comes to protecting the reproductive rights of our residents, and I know we will be a welcoming, safe place for people from hostile states that may be seeking an abortion,” he said in a statement. “I am grateful to the organizers and the movement who demanded that Illinois be a leader on reproductive justice, and I am committed to working with them and my colleagues to expand people’s rights in Illinois, not restrict them. I want to be clear that this is the beginning of a much broader movements’ plan to attack marginalized communities and we must not back down from this challenge, but stand up and step out.”
In a statement released from his mayoral campaign, state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) called the court's decision "rooted in misogyny and extreme political views."
He tied health care access to women, and particularly Black women, being on a path to economic opportunity, linking that with his co-sponsorship of Illinois' Reproductive Health Care Act. He promised to fight for women as mayor of Chicago.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) noted that the decision will hurt poor, rural and disadvantaged women in conservative states the most, and added that “it opens the door for a future GOP-controlled Congress to pass a national ban.”
“If the conservative pro-life movement really cared about the lives of children, they would be supporting mothers and children instead of prohibiting healthcare access and oppressing women,” Rush said in a statement.
In an interview, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) said Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, who voted with the majority, should never have been appointed to the Supreme Court. Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama from appointing Justice Antonin Scalia's successor after his death and then refused to follow a precedent they set after the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"I hope that people realize that elections have consequences," Kelly said. "If people don't vote, this is what happens."
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), an attorney, called back to the 20th century civil rights battles and said they are continuing today.
"To be a woman, and to be a woman of color — there's just no end to the attacks," Hairston said. "They keep on coming."
"It's going to impact Black and brown people most, as has every law that's been enacted. What the Supreme Court did today is unheard of," she said. "Taking away people's rights? And while I haven't read the opinion yet, Justice Clarence Thomas alluded to the fact that nobody has the right to privacy, so it's very serious to me. Are we going to start tagging women from other states to make sure that they don't cross state lines? What exactly does it mean and at what point is it enough? This is not only deadly, but it takes us back centuries.
Hairston added that people “need to be organizing more than ever. We are back to the '60s… Anybody who was born in the '80s, '90s or even the 2000s has no idea what this means."
Pritzker was similarly dire.
"They've just taken away rights from more than half of the population of the United States," he said. "Is this serious? Is this one of the worst things that's happened in our lifetimes, that the Supreme Court has done? I've been alive 57 years. They haven't taken away rights in my entire lifetime, and they're aiming to take away more rights."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.