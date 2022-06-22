The City Council did not vote on an ordinance that would end the $35 tickets Chicagoans pay if traffic cameras catch them going 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit near parks and schools, but Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) voted for it in committee on June 21, and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) says she supports it.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot's council allies used a parliamentary tool at the body's June 22 meeting to delay a vote until the council's next meeting, scheduled for July 20.
The speeding tickets went into effect as part of the mayor's 2021 budget, which King and Hairston voted for and Taylor voted against.
Even if the ordinance passes the council — it passed the Finance Committee by a one-vote margin — Lightfoot could veto the ordinance.
At the committee meeting, King said ordinance supporters do not want to reduce revenue or safety. She noted that the ordinance doesn't change the speed limit, just the threshold at which point people who are speeding will get a ticket.
"I just don't want to balance the budget on the backs of those who are least able to afford it," she said. "In terms of equity, I think we definitely need to look at that." She compared DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 'the wild, wild West" and said there are more opportunities for revenue and safety.
"I really want us to look at real equitable and safety solutions," King said. "As a city, we should seek to understand how we can make our streets safer and not raise more revenue, but we can do both. There are lots of places in this city that would be more equitable, that wouldn't just be in Black and brown communities, and we could make the city safer and make more revenue."
Hairston said at the committee meeting everyone is committed to making sure people are safe.
"I see us collecting tickets seven days a week year-round," she said. "I don't know how many kids are in the park when we're 15 degrees below zero. So there are some things that we need to do differently, and we cannot say that we are not balancing the budget on the backs of the people, particularly the backs of the Black and the brown people, because that's where the data shows.
"People who are driving crazy will continue to drive crazy, and guess what? They will be ticketed, because they should be ticketed. So there's no question. I don't understand why there's no cameras in Lincoln Park. It's quite the assumption that people in Lincoln Park don't speed."
Lightfoot issued a statement after the meeting, saying in part, "It is simply unconscionable that, after losing 173 Chicagoans to speed-related traffic fatalities in 2021, some aldermen are acting with so little regard for public safety. By state law, the revenues generated by these fines help pay for public safety, infrastructure, after-school programming in parks and schools, Safe Passage workers, and many more vital programs."
WTTW reports that South Side Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said the Lightfoot administration has generated between $40 million and $45 million from the speed cameras.
Taylor, after the council meeting, echoed King and Hairston, saying people of color are bearing the cameras' price.
"We are taxing poor people again. If we hate poor people, just say we hate poor people," Taylor said. "There are other ways to make money. Tax the rich."
She said studies should be done on every speed camera in Chicago to gauge their effect on public safety.
There are two cameras locally, both near Washington Park: at 536 E. Morgan Drive and 5330 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.