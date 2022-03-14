A crowd of admirers gathered at the Clarence Darrow Memorial Bridge to pay homage to "the attorney for the damned" and radical activist Sunday, and to hear a talk tying one of his many speeches, "Crime and Criminals," to issues today.
An agnostic, Darrow promised that if there was an afterlife, he would return in some form to his namesake bridge in Jackson Park on the date of his death, March 13, as an attempt to dissuade people from paying then-popular spiritualists and mediums to talk to him.
Those who gather there today don't look for an apparition that is obviously not going to come; they just toss flowers into the lagoon in Darrow's memory. Reader Publisher Tracy Baim, his grandniece, has been coming to the commemoration since the 1960s. There should be no doubt that global warming is real, she said, because water was always frozen over back then.
Nina Barrett, who owns the Bookends & Beginnings bookstore in Evanston, read portions of Darrow's 1902 speech given to people incarcerated at the Cook County Jail.
Darrow said he did not see the inmates the way normal people do. He was speaking to them because he does not believe in crime, nor a difference in the moral condition of people in and out of jail. He did not think people were imprisoned because they deserved it; they were in jail because they could not avoid it, because of circumstances beyond their control and for which they were not responsible.
"While you would not have the least thing against me in the world you might pick my pockets. I do not think all of you would, but I think some of you would. You would not have anything against me, but that’s your profession, a few of you," he said.
"And still I know this, that when I get outside pretty nearly everybody picks my pocket." The gas company charges him to make a profit, as does the streetcar company and the gas trust. But they bought the government and were philanthropists; he mentioned U. of C. founder John D. Rockefeller by name.
"First and last, people are sent to jail because they are poor," Darrow said. "Some of you people are perhaps plying the trade, the profession, which is called burglary. No man in his right senses will go into a strange house in the dead of night and prowl around with a dark lantern through unfamiliar rooms and take chances of his life if he has plenty of the good things of the world in his own home. … A man would not hold up another man on the street if he had plenty of money in his own pocket. He might do it if he had $1 or $2, but he wouldn’t if he had as much money as Mr. Rockefeller has. Mr. Rockefeller has a great deal better hold-up game than that."
"Most all of the crimes for which we are punished are property crimes," he said. "If this punishment is right the criminals must have a lot of property. How much money is there in this crowd? And yet you are all here for crimes against property. The people up and down the Lake Shore have not committed crime, still they have so much property they don’t know what to do with it. It is perfectly plain why these people have not committed crimes against property; they make the laws and therefore do not need to break them."
Darrow said he could take 500 inmates and 500 prostitutes, take them out "and go out somewhere where there is plenty of land" where there is a chance to make a living, "and they will be as good people as the average in the community."
"It’s easy to see how to do away with what we call crime. It is not so easy to do it. I will tell you how to do it. It can be done by giving the people a chance to live — by destroying special privileges," he said. "So long as big criminals can get the coal fields, so long as the big criminals have control of the city council and get the public streets for street cars and gas rights, this is bound to send thousands of poor people to jail. So long as men are allowed to monopolize all the earth, and compel others to live on such terms as these men see fit to make, then you are bound to get into jail.
"The only way in the world to abolish crime and criminals is to abolish the big ones and the little ones together. Make fair conditions of life. Give men a chance to live," he said. "Abolish monopoly, make the world partners in production, partners in the good things of life. Nobody would steal if he could get something of his own some easier way. Nobody will commit burglary when he has a house full. No girl will go out on the streets when she has a comfortable place at home."
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), who led the successful legislative effort to abolish cash bail for most nonviolent crimes in Illinois, said that effort was pushed by organizers who saw the problems that Darrow saw and said they needed to be changed.
"What disappoints me, and I am disappointed, is that there's a whole fight around what it means to have public safety," he said. "If you give someone a good house, a roof over their head; you give them health care, a good job; you give them good schools — you make it easy to get from point A to point B, you will have public safety. You don't give someone that, you put everybody in danger. You put everybody at risk. And the fight that we're in around public safety isn't how much you pack someone in a cage that's 100 years old. It's about what you do to make sure that they have the warmth, dignity and love they deserve."
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) noted the passage of the Empowering Communities for Public Safety ordinance, which will create a Community Commission on Public Safety to perform oversight on the Chicago Police Department with members chosen by elected District Councils, alongside proposals like Mayor Lori Lightfoot's to heavily fine people involved in gang-related crimes and seize property if need be to pay for it.
The civil asset forfeiture proposal was not voted upon at the February City Council meeting; Alds. Hairston, Sophia King (4th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) oppose it.
Attorney and Northwestern University Law School Professor Bernardine Dohrn, a leader of the Weather Underground group in the 1970s, said if Darrow were alive, he would have represented Renaldo Hudson. Hudson was convicted of a murder he committed at 19 and sentenced to die, but became a model inmate and mentor, earning a bachelor's degree and a commutation from Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2020 — his paintings are currently on display at the Logan Center for the Arts.
Dohrn also said Darrow would have represented David Gilbert, who was paroled last year from a New York prison after serving as the getaway driver in a politically motivated 1981 robbery of an armored truck that left two police officers dead.
Dohrn and her husband, activist and retired University of Illinois Chicago College of Education Professor Bill Ayers, adopted Gilbert's son, now-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
Dohrn said Darrow would be mourning Dennis Cunningham, the civil rights attorney who died on March 6 and represented Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton early in his career; after Hampton's assassination, Dohrn said he captured evidence at the scene and pursued an 18-month-long trial on behalf of survivors. He founded the Chicago People's Law Office and, as an actor, helped start Second City.
And she said Darrow would be involved in abolition feminism, recommending the book "Abolition. Feminism. Now." by Gina Dent, Angela Davis, Erica R. Meiners and Beth Richie.
"I think that's what we need. This system is choking us and killing people. It does around us. It does no good around anything that we want," Dohrn said. "Whether Clarence might have summoned the courage and self-examination to have made it into today's revolutionary feminists we shall not know, but we are assured that Darrow's courage and vision of justice for all, and especially for the dispossessed, has caught fire among today's lawyers and radical activists."
