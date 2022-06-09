Industrial Massillon, Ohio, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hometown near Akron, was not an easy place to be gay in the 1960s and '70s, and even when she went to college at the University of Michigan, she didn't know many out people in Ann Arbor.
She came out in Chicago, after she matriculated at the University of Chicago Law School in 1986.
"Ironically in the conservative U. of C. Law School, there were a lot of gay people," Lightfoot said in an interview with the Herald. "I just really felt like, ‘OK, this is who I am’ . . . It was just feeling comfortable in my own skin and feeling who I was."
In addition to that, Lightfoot's Hyde Park years were the first time in her life that she "really felt Black," she said. Lightfoot did not say that this was because she was living in the overwhelmingly Black South Side, but "because there were so many negative things about being Black in Hyde Park."
She recalled southward-facing barbed-wire fences on 61st Street — "That sent a really clear message: we don't want the surrounding neighborhood, which was overwhelmingly Black, to be a part of the university community."
Each of her three years of law school included "a pretty significant racial event" that she said was either caused or exacerbated by the law school.
Bigelow Fellows teach first-year U. of C. Law School students academic legal writing; in Lightfoot's class, nine out of 175 students were Black. A few of the Black students didn't do well on the fellows' first paper, and so one of the teachers suggested putting all of the Black students in a remedial writing course.
"There was a professor there who said around this whole issue that the law school had an obligation to make sure that we were just as good as the white students by the time that we'd graduate. Of course he was white: no Black or brown professor would say such an absurd thing," she said. "The tonality of that really set the stage for really hard stuff."
Lightfoot also described an incident with another Black student being interviewed by a recruiter from Baker & McKenzie, then one of the country’s largest law firms, during their final year at the school. According to Lightfoot (and reported in the Tribune) the recruiter made a string of racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments during the interview, such as using slurs and retorting to the student’s interest in golf that there were “not many golf courses in the ghetto.” Lightfoot, who was president of the Law Students Association, helped put pressure on the university to suspend the firm from campus for a year.
Lightfoot said that Hyde Park today "is a very, very different place now than what it was."
"There were very little amenities, very little restaurants, very few things for a young person, like myself, to really do,” she said. “My whole social life was on the North Side.” Lightfoot added that she was “traumatized” by her time in law school.
She lived in the neighborhood all three years, but she recalled that the school had buses that would take people to the North Side on the weekends. "My knowledge and orientation of the city was outside of Hyde Park, not in Hyde Park," she said.
An exception to that rule was Promontory Point.
"Promontory Point was such an oasis for me when I lived in Hyde Park," she said. "When I first lived in Hyde Park, I lived at 55th and Everett, so right around the corner. So it was so easy for me to get to Promontory Point, and it was just this magical place where you're out there on the lake, people are swimming in the water, and you can see the rest of the city. I have such incredibly fond memories of Promontory Point.
"The thing that concerns me now is it's being washed away," she said. "It's being eroded."
"We're at a point of reckoning, because the Point's being washed away, and we've got to come up with a resolution that I think works for the community, works for preservationists, but also works for the environment and the Army Corps of Engineers, and fix it in a way that we're not going to have to come back five years or 10 years from now," Lightfoot said.
Would that long-term fix preserve the steps' beloved exposed limestone, or would they be replaced by concrete, as is in place on much of the rest of the lakefront?
"Of course I love the way it looks now, but I don't know if that's a realistic way to preserve the Point without it literally washing away," Lightfoot said.
That may be a tough pill for some people to swallow.
"There's a reason it hasn't been fixed yet," Lightfoot said. "I absolutely love Promontory Point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.