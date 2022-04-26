Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing to give out 50,000 vouchers worth $150 each to Chicagoans with a household income at or below 140% of the city's median income, $91,420 for a household of one and $130,480 for a household of four.
Distribution for the "Chicago Moves" program would be by lottery for those who apply.
She is also proposing to give out 100,000 pre-paid transit cards worth $50 to applicants with the same eligibility guidelines, though 75,000 will be earmarked for Chicagoans in low-income areas with high rates of CTA usage.
Alderpersons, who would have to approve the allocation of $12.5 million in total transit relief, have greeted the plan skeptically. It did not move through the Budget Committee earlier this month, so City Council did not approve it in time for the application system to go live this week.
"It is not sustainable. It's bad policy, picking and choosing," said Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) in an interview. "And everybody understands that there are people hurting, so that is not the question."
She questioned instead the mayoral administration's priorities, especially in a time of rising crime and food prices, asking whether the money could better be used on an organization like the Greater Chicago Food Depository. There is also the issue of pollution caused by internal combustion engines at a time when the American Lung Association rated Chicagoland's air quality the 16th-worst in the nation.
But Hairston said she is listening to her constituents on the issue.
Lightfoot, for her part, said many Chicagoans are telling her they are struggling, especially because of gas prices, to make ends meet.
"They're putting in $1 or $2, because they can't afford to fill up a whole tank or even half a tank," she said in an interview. "So I came to my team. I even came to Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) — I think we were on the same wavelength around the same time, in early March — and started working on a plan to bring some relief to some consumers, particularly around gas prices."
They decided on cash benefits over pausing the city's "very small" gas tax (8 cents a gallon) because she was afraid consumers would not feel it.
"This is an effort to meet people where they are," she said. "We're rolling this out over the course of the summer, because gas prices traditionally go up in the summer months. We really want to give people relief for as many months as possible over the summer, and then incentivize those CTA riders by giving them some discounts off of their trips as well."
Lightfoot said that her policy would be temporary relief for needy households during a time of spiking prices, when wages are not keeping up with inflation. .
"I strongly believe that in a time of economic crisis that we're still living in — keep in mind that we're not post-pandemic when it comes to our economic recovery — the government needs to act as the stimulus," she said. "This is a small-scale in which we're doing that, but we've also acted as a stimulus on a larger scale."
Transit policy is a game of cost and benefits. Taking motor vehicle lanes and turning them into bicycle lanes will give cyclists more space, but it also takes space away from buses, which transport far more people per vehicle than either cars or bikes. Public transit, disproportionately used by poorer people, has less of a lobby advocating for it than other forms of transportation.
Lightfoot said the city needs to meet people where they are: "As much as I am a huge proponent of lowering our carbon footprint, looking at less-polluting forms of mobility, we are not there yet as a city. So we've got to deal with the practical realities."
Hence the coupling of gas cards with transit vouchers and continuing incentives for ridesharing and other forms of transportation. She noted that the city has increased the number of Divvy bikes on the South Side and her administration is touting electric scooters in "mobility-challenged neighborhoods."
"We've got to educate young people and children in particular about what the range of their options are," said the mayor. "Climate action and reversing the trend has got to be a team sport."
She said she understood a position that giving out gas vouchers at this time could be seen as disingenuous, but she said the reality is that there are motor vehicle-dependent people who are in crisis. "And as mayor, I can't ignore that reality," she said.
Hairston agrees that there needs to be a new emphasis placed on teaching people about transportation options.
"There has to be a concentrated effort on educating people about transportation," Hairston said. "Just because you changed the rules or made something available, if there is not an educational component about it, it's not known."
Lightfoot is touting this program at the same time that her Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, a $31.5 million guaranteed income program that will give 5,000 low-income households $500 a month for 12 month, launched. Applications are being accepted at chicago.gov/cashpilot through Friday, May 13, and recipients will be chosen by lottery.
Applicants must have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level ($33,975 for a household of one, $69,375 for a household of four) and must be able to prove their household incomes with something like a tax filing.
Critics, however, point out that it takes a lot of money to stand up a new program and that verifying eligibility also takes money.
Because no application has launched, it is unclear how eligibility for the gas or transit vouchers would verify eligibility. But critics ask whether the money spent to verify applicants could be better spent on giving out more money to more people or more people more money.
Lightfoot answered that her other pandemic-related aid programs have much more complicated verification processes than the gas voucher plans to have. And she said that verification processes have not been barriers to entry for the other programs.
"We've worked very well with trusted community partners to get the word out and get people in the pipeline for eligibility and applying," she said. As of Monday, when the targeted financial assistance program application launched, more than 4,000 people had applied online.
Lightfoot said she is barnstorming for the guaranteed income pilot program's success — she spoke at two churches about it on Sunday — and said her administration continues to do front-end outreach work on it.
"I don't think we're going to see, because we've put an income criterion on it, that we're going to discourage people from applying," she said. "When people are in need, they find themselves. And we're going to find them, because this is so important."
"Come one, come all" programs favor those who are more internet-savvy, more educated or who have better access to resources, she said. "It doesn't necessarily meet those people who are in need. Equity has got to be the cornerstone of all of these programs."
Ensuring that eligible people have the documents they need to apply and press the submit button is something Lightfoot said her administration has been doing "through the pandemic with great success, whether it's the Small Business Resiliency Fund, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the Utility Billing Relief Program — the list goes on and on. We know how to do this now, and we've been doing this well, and the numbers speak for themselves."
