Keen political observers of candidates' ballot filings may have noticed something this primary season go-around: that Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's residence is no longer listed on Drexel Square.
He maintained that home while his children were finishing college, and his youngest just graduated. And now, the University of Chicago Lab Schools graduate, two-time 4th Ward aldermanic candidate and former local state senator has moved with his wife to River North.
"Having lived in Hyde Park for the vast majority of my life, I'm in this weird state of no longer being a Hyde Parker, or no longer living or residing in Hyde Park," Raoul said in an interview. "I think Hyde Park resides in me, having spent all my formative years in Hyde Park, attended school in Hyde Park, lived in Hyde Park when I went to college and law school and started working."
"It is strange for me," he said. He recently had his 40-year Lab School reunion and recalled that it was strange to walk around the neighborhood with old friends, most of whom had left Hyde Park long ago, when he had done it so relatively late in life.
"When I say something like 'Hyde Park is in me,' I'm not exaggerating that. There's just a character to the neighborhood that embraces diversity, enables one's capacity to communicate to different types of people in a way that many neighborhoods may not necessarily foster that just by way of your having lived there for so long," he said.
"You can walk down 53rd Street or down Hyde Park Boulevard or down 57th Street and interact with all different types of people. And that lends something to you, particularly for the career path that I've taken on."
The area still remains a residence of a disproportionately high number of local politicians. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has lived here since she matriculated at the U. of C. Ald. Sophia King (4th) and state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) live in Kenwood. State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Samir Mayekar, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's deputy mayor for economic and neighborhood development, live in Hyde Park, as does Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, a former state representative.
And Raoul's state Senate predecessor, former President Barack Obama, still maintains his voting registration on Greenwood Avenue, though he has lived in Washington since 2009.
Raoul may not build a center dedicated to his service as attorney general in the neighborhood after he leaves office — he is seeking reelection this year — but he said he will continue identifying with the neighborhood.
"It is me," he said. "From preschool through most of my working career, I lived in Hyde Park."
