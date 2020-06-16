Atty. Gen. Kwame Raoul, the former state senator who lives in Hyde Park, has COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
“After experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend, I consulted with my health care provider using telehealth services. Upon the advice of my doctor, I was tested yesterday and informed today that I have tested positive," he said in a statement.
"I have been self-isolating since the onset of my symptoms, and I will continue to do so in accordance with guidance from my doctor and public health authorities. Additionally, we are in the process of notifying individuals I may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate and seek telehealth guidance."
Raoul remains in contact with his staff and said the Attorney General's office will continue work uninterrupted.
“Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often," he said. “I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19.”
Local Democrats appointed Raoul to the legislature in 2004, succeeding Barack Obama upon his election to the U.S. Senate. Raoul was elected attorney general in 2018.
