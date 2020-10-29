The Progressive Reform Caucus, chaired by Ald. Sophia King (4th), is calling for a reallocation of public funds away from the police to services like first responders and opposing the proposed layoffs of city employees.
"City Council has the power to reimagine our city budget at a time when we have great responsibility to do so," King said at an Oct. 29 press conference. "We must do the critical work to generate progressive revenue so we can invest in recovery revenues that our communities need now and long-term."
"Chicagoans must continue to receive quality public services, and Black and Brown communities, which are disproportionately represented in this workforce, would be hit hardest by layoffs," King continued.
King said she opposes property tax increases, adding that they should "not be pursued until the city has fully explored progressive revenues like a vacancy tax, pilots, graduated fines and fees (and) also until Springfield lawmakers will be forced to look at some regressive fines, fees and penalties that cause disproportionate harm to our poor and working class residents and communities of color."
She noted the large number of absentee owners in Chicago: "They're speculating all while watching our communities deteriorate. They need to be brought into the tax roll more appropriately."
The fundamental issues with the budget deficit will take action from the state government, King said, but she said the city needs to invest in oversight to ensure equity and inclusion in city hiring, licensing and contracting nonetheless.
Asked how the caucus would reassure people that cuts to the law enforcement budget would not leave them more at risk to danger, King responded, "I think it could be a win-win for our city, reimagining public safety. The inspector general has come out with a report talking about how a lot of our calls, almost near 50%, are responding to nonviolent offenses that have to deal with social services, mental health, housing insecurities.
"Just imagine if we could have professionals who are trained respond to those issues. That would not only increase the type of response that those folks actually need, it would also free up our police to actually do what they were trained to do, what they're comfortable doing. And police will tell you that they're taking on too much."
The General Assembly will meet for its fall veto session next month, and King said the caucus will push for a higher share of local government distributive funding (LGFG). She also predicted the passage of the graduate income tax amendment at the polls next week.
“(Gov. Bruce) Rauner cut (LGDF) during his term. Disproportionately impacted the city and other municipalities,” King later explained over text. “It comes from state income taxes. If we pass the Fair Tax, we would get more. However, still not the level we had before the cut.”
King also said it is possible lawmakers will take on the real estate transfer tax again, though large-scale reforms may have to wait until the longer spring session.
Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) are also members of the caucus.
“As major universities and hospitals have grown, the property tax base has contracted, putting an increased burden on homeowners and our residents,” Taylor said in a statement announcing the caucus’ priorities. “These institutions have huge endowments and resources and they depend on a multitude of city services and infrastructure. They should be better partners to our city and pay their fair share.”
The three later questioned officials from the Chicago Police Department as part of ongoing Budget Committee hearings ahead of a final vote before the whole City Council later in November. (King and Hairston are members of the committee, but other aldermen are granted the courtesy to ask questions in meetings.)
In her questions, Hairston learned that the Neighborhood Policing Initiative, a new community policing pilot, will come to the 2nd and 3rd district, which covers Hyde Park, Bronzeville, Washington Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and South Shore, and the 3rd, which covers Woodlawn and South Shore, in March 2022.
"I don't know how you selected them, but you better pop the 3rd District back up there, not until 2022," she said. "Again, when we get these new initiatives, we're not going in the neighborhoods that really need them, and that is not acceptable."
Police witnesses could not immediately answer her questions about the race and gender breakdown at CPD headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., how many candidates are in a "do not hire" box, how many complaints there have been about officers making false reports, how many lawsuits or complaints there have been filed by officers against the department, how many officers have been recommended for discipline and how many have been disciplined.
Police witnesses could not say how many officers were on the joint FBI terrorism task force or its gender or racial breakdown. They could not say how many officers have take-home vehicles. They could not tell her how many candidates were in the department's lieutenants' pool, or clearance rates for specific felonies, drug missions or police stops in police districts in the 5th Ward. They said they would get back to her on all these points.
"How did you prepare for this budget hearing today?" she asked. "These are questions that are asked every year. Every year. I don't know why you would come unprepared. I really don't understand."
King asked which police districts still have resources removed to protect downtown after civil unrest affected the city this year; Supt. David O. Brown said they all do. Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said four and six officers go from each district from every watch, every day.
"How do you take into account putting resources down there when literally folks are being killed in the 4th Ward, and I know other places?" King asked. "How do you account for that? I feel like we're waiting for something to happen downtown, and I've said this to the chief and to other folks, while things are actually happening in our communities."
McDermott said citywide teams have more than 800 officers assigned to them, and he noted that the vast majority of patrol officers are assigned to neighborhoods. He argued that police have the ability to respond "to any hotspot in any neighborhood at any time," and he said police cannot "just sit back and wait for another looting incident to occur" downtown.
Brown said that downtown Chicago is a neighborhood like any other in the city and that the police resources there are "visible, preventative, engaged in the community, addressing crime" and doing police work. King responded that she wanted to see that strategy used to address gun violence.
Asked about having a mental health professional respond to certain incidents instead of a police officer, Brown argued for the co-responder model, citing concerns about responders' physical safety in circumstances. Emergency management would triage first on a 9-1-1 call, he said, to see when an officer is needed, with officers being there on a support basis to ensure everyone's safety.
Taylor complained that she had not been able to meet with Brown since April, when he was lobbying aldermen for votes for his appointment to the job, and he said they would make it happen. She took him to task on whether officers had been disciplined for beating protesters this summer and for the relative lack of diversity in the force, asking, "How do you expect us to work together if we can't understand each other? You can't retrain racism."
Brown responded that diversity "up and down the line" is going to be his focus and said the Detectives Bureau needs to be more diverse "so that we can have much better of a relationship when we're trying to talk to witnesses and clearing some of these cases." Diversity across all 22 police districts, he said, is important, and he noted that the consent decree that the CPD is compelled by the Illinois Attorney General to follow requires diversity training.
When Taylor remarked on the CPD missing the consent decree's deadlines, Brown responded that the reporting periods were before his tenure began.
"This reporting period, my goal and my direction has been to catch up on everything that we're behind on in the periods before I was hired and to significantly improve going forward," he said. "We're not accepting that because we're behind we have to stay behind. … I think you will be pleased going forward with the effort we've made, not just on diversity, inclusion and training, but also on the culture being changed in the way we're trying to push the ball forward."
"I believe in what people say," Taylor responded, "but I'm more so inclined in what they do." She called on CPD to pursue more collaboration with community organizations, returning again to a familiar theme in her criticism of municipal government: that agencies and departments work in silos instead of in collaboration.
