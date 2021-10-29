Alds. Sophia King (4th) and Leslie Hairston (5th) were among the 30 alderpersons who voted against an effort by their City Council colleagues to force their consent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's vaccine record and testing policy for city workers at a Friday meeting.
As it stands, city workers must either be vaccinated or get frequently tested for COVID-19, and they must submit their COVID-19 vaccination records to the city. While most of the workers across the municipal departments have done this, two are exceptions to the vast majority of their colleagues: firemen and, to an even greater degree, police officers, 35% of whom had not submitted their vaccination records earlier this month.
"You can't recreate government at this level," Hairston said after the meeting. "It's already determined what's in the mayor's purview as the executive. One branch can't tell the other branch what to do. They can work together, but they can't take away their powers."
King noted that the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump who defended the mob that attacked the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, and she noted that both Trump and Catanzara are vaccinated.
Vaccines profoundly diminish the chance of dying or else having a serious outcome of COVID-19, to say nothing of strongly decreasing the odds of getting the disease, and they decrease the odds of spreading it.
"For everybody's safety, we need to all get vaccinated, and often we have to put the safety of the whole over the wishes of the individual," King said. "We do that for so many different things. This is just one of those cases, and this is truly a life-or-death situation."
King said that vaccinations are nuanced, saying she has family members who are hesitant of COVID-19 immunizations, but she noted that the potential consequences of being infected with the coronavirus, from heart conditions to losing taste or smell, are far worse than the vaccine side effects.
Police officers' opposition to vaccination across the country is much different than Black Americans' hesitation around it. The Economist, who quoted Catanzara's remarks of vaccine "tyranny" and comparisons of the policy to Nazi Germany, reports that police opposition to vaccine mandates is a manifestation of officers' reflection of officers "anger more broadly with liberal city governments."
Hairston agreed with what West Side Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) said at the meeting that vaccines are a red herring in the relationship between the police union and the mayor.
"I think it's part of a larger effort to antagonize a certain base," she said. "This is not just happening with the police and the fire in Chicago."
"They are the law, and they don't want to follow the law. They want to be above the law. Every other city employee has to upload," she said. "Those are the terms and conditions for employment, and if you don't there are consequences."
King said politics have gotten us to the point of opposition to this mandate, "But there are still people within those groups that are uneducated because they're being led by people who do have political conventions. You still need to educate them. The reality is that most police are good police."
King acknowledged that African Americans and police officers have broadly different reasons for resisting vaccinations, given the Black community's experiences with the medical system, but she stressed that individuals are taken by concern over the speed with which the vaccines were developed or misinformation swirling around them.
"There are people in those conservative camps who need to be educated, so we need to take some time to educate them," she said. "Because the way this has been presented has not been forthcoming. There's a lot of fear mongering going on there."
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) missed the council meeting, which other alderpersons forced on Oct. 27, because she was out of town.
