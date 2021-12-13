U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) touted the benefits the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will bring to constituents during a recent tele-town hall and said the Build Back Better Act, Democrats’ massive social policy and climate change package, will do even more for them if it gets signed into law.
Kelly and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st) voted to pass the House version of the Build Back Better Act and the infrastructure bill in November. President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law later that month.
"If the Senate makes minor changes and sends the bill back to the House, I will again vote to pass this legislation to bring jobs and relief to the people of Illinois' 2nd District," Kelly said at the Dec. 7 meeting.
Infrastructure
Kelly called the bipartisan infrastructure deal "a once-in-a-generation investment in our communities and the people who live in them" that will replace lead service lines, universally expand broadband internet access, repair roads and bridges, improve public transportation and create good-paying jobs.
"The need for action in Illinois is very clear," she said, noting the American Society of Civil Engineers' recent "C-" grading of the state's infrastructure.
Asked about the 2nd District's top infrastructure needs — the district covers the Southwest Side from East Hyde Park to the Indiana border, many south suburbs and a swath of rural Illinois around Kankakee — Kelly noted the coming investments in lead service line replacement and broadband internet. She said many rural constituents have no access, and she said access for other constituents is prohibitively expensive.
"We're trying to change that gap and make sure that everyone who wants to get online, wants to be connected has that possibility, and that also leads to economic development," she said.
Asked about Illinois' endemic issue with potholes and road repairs, Kelly noted the Springfield-passed Rebuild Illinois capital plan, which has a laundry list of statewide projects to fund, and the fact that the infrastructure bill will provide the state with $9.8 billion in funding for infrastructure needs.
"Now the money goes to the governor for the most part, so the state senator and the state rep have to speak up for the most part for their district," Kelly said. "But between the state money and the fed money, I think that you'll definitely see less potholes. And some things will come from grants, but that money will go to the State of Illinois, and they'll decide how that money is allocated."
Kelly said she has met with state legislators who represent parts of her congressional district to tell them how the federal infrastructure funds will come in. She said she knows Biden's administration will ensure the money will be spent equitably, to Black and brown businesses and contractors, and pledged her office will both watch the process and hold informational meetings with mayors and small business owners.
A South Shore constituent asked about the potential for upgrading Metra Electric through new infrastructure funds to make it run like a rapid transit system. Chicago's rapid transit system, the "L," actually due to be expanded with the federal dollars: four new Red Line stations are planned to 130th Street through Roseland, West Pullman and Riverdale.
Kelly observed that the Cook County government's "Fair Transit" pilot is ongoing, with new schedules on the Electric lines. (It also has cut fare costs in half.) She said Illinois' incoming $4 billion for public transportation over five years will pay for electric South Side bus routes in addition to the Red Line extension. Additionally, it includes $500 million to create the Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program, which Kelly said can be used for smart technologies for transportation efficiency and safety.
One thing that is not in the infrastructure package but that has Kelly's support is a long-proposed third Chicagoland airport, to be located in the Southland. She said O'Hare International Airport has dropped in its cargo transporting and that her district has five Amazon centers.
"It shouldn't be that Amazon (products) in my district go to Rockford to be delivered," she said. "They would like something a little bit closer. Amazon and other places also: there's so much commerce going on, particularly in Will County. We're trying to get it done, and we're trying to get to the governor to get it done."
Build Back Better
The Build Back Better Act, Kelly said, "will invest directly in your family and community" by improving health care access and reducing out-of-pocket costs, preventing gun violence, investing in new mothers and child care, easing working families' financial burdens, dealing with climate change and more.
Kelly noted that the average annual cost of child care for an Illinois toddler is $9,876; she said a two-parent family with two young children may pay 17% of their household income on child care.
"This bill provides six years of universal pre-K for 3 and 4 year olds, and for affordable, accessible child care, so that will be new," she said. "The Build Back Better framework will allow Illinois to expand access to free, high-quality preschools to more than 249,000 additional 3 and 4 year olds per year, and increase the quality of preschool for children who are already enrolled.
The package would expand on existing state and federal pre-kindergarten programs by providing funding for the federal share of a voluntary free, universal pre-K program for all children in several settings. Money would be set aside for startups and expansion grants for child care providers, with priority for those seeking to provide care in underserved communities and for underserved populations. Providers could use the funds for a variety of purposes.
"It also has permanent national paid-family and medical leave policies, offering four weeks of paid leave for all workers," she said. "We hope that it stays in this bill. And it includes full-time workers, part-time, gig and other self-employed workers in both the private and public sector, without regard to employment time."
The expanded child tax credit parents have been getting every month in the mail would be extended for another year.
Kelly's chief social policy cause in Congress has long been maternal mortality. "A lot of people don't realize, but I think more people realize now, that the United States currently ranks as one of the most-dangerous places in the world to have a baby," she said.
The U.S. maternal mortality rate is higher by several standard deviations than other western nations, and Kelly said the current situation in the country is worse than it was in the 1980s and '90s.
Kelly's maternal health contribution to the Build Back Better Act would extend Medicare coverage from 60 days postpartum to an entire year, "so that when moms are not feeling well, they can go to the doctor to be checked out," the congresswoman said.
"Oftentimes or enough times, moms get sick or moms die after they have their babies. It doesn't just occur the day that they give birth — moms get sick and some moms die three months or four months after they have a baby," she said. Half of new people who have children are on Medicaid, so Kelly said it is important to cover the whole postpartum period to save lives.
Five billion dollars in the Build Back Better Act would go to existing, evidence-based gun violence prevention programs that need scaling up, Kelly said. "It's not that they're massive programs out there, but they're small, and we're trying to look at programs that have been successful that we can scale up," she explained.
Those organizations would get grants. Kelly said the $5 billion would be the most the federal government has ever invested in gun violence prevention.
She furthermore called for universal background check legislation, laws about store purchasing and trafficking and more work on mental health.
"The biggest part of people losing their lives is still to suicide because of easy access to guns," she said. "It's suicide, homicide and then, especially with younger kids, it's accidents, because parents or whomever they live with haven't secured guns. And so many young people have been hurt in that way.
"I just think it's a combination of things, and I always use a phrase, 'Nothing stops a bullet like an opportunity.' People have to have hope, and they have to have opportunity."
The Build Back Better Act would also provide all states with the incentive to cover certified community behavioral health clinics, and it would permanently extend the option for states to cover community-based mobile crisis intervention services for individuals having acute mental health episodes.
The package has funding for training programs that address behavioral health needs of racial and ethnic minority communities, and it has scholarship-funded fellowships to expand the number of culturally competent behavioral health service providers.
Pending negotiations in the Senate, the package would also include comprehensive hearing benefits under Medicare Part B, including hearing aid and audiologist coverage. Kelly said the federal government would negotiate prices for some high-cost drugs under Medicare, as well as insulin and vaccines.
"There was emphasis for seniors," Kelly said. "There were more things we wanted, like covering dental and eyeglasses. We couldn't get that in right now, but it's my hope that in the short years to come, that that will be a part of it also."
