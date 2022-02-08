Jonathan Swain, a Hyde Park businessman and nonprofit executive, is running for Congress to succeed Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), who is retiring after this term.
Swain filed his candidacy in January and has raised more than $200,000. He announced his candidacy with a video on Feb. 8.
“More is at stake for our community, our country and our democracy than perhaps ever before. I’m running for Congress to bring a nonprofit, business and civic lens to this position and provide the kind of proven leadership that our district needs today,” he said in a statement.
“As a lifelong Chicagoan and South Sider, I understand the life experiences and values of the 1st District – I grew up here, I lead a business here, I have served here and I am raising my children here. I hope to earn the opportunity to continue my life’s work of expanding opportunity and uplifting the community I call home as its congressman.”
Swain owns the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, 1214 E. 53rd St., is president and CEO of LINK Unlimited Scholars, a Chicago college access program for Black youth, co-founded Black Bench Chicago, a government and politics leadership development organization, is a past president of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce and puts on the Hyde Park Brew Fest every summer.
His announcement video touts the Brew Fest as a way to bring people together and fire up the local economy. He pointed out that he is a second-generation small business owner who employs local residents, and he recalled his response to the looting of that business during the unrest following the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020.
"It was that same community that came together to rebuild and remind the world that small businesses matter," he said in the video.
Speaking to the Herald in the aftermath of the looting, Swain said, "My family's been in this business in this neighborhood since 1974, and we tried to be good community citizens, giving back to the community and doing what we can, so in that regard, it's a little challenging. But you've got to recognize, too, that there's a whole lot of things that preceded this, in terms of years of disinvestment in communities that have led to people responding, either protesting, looting or robbing and the like. There's a lot behind this that's larger than just what happened today."
Three weeks later, he said, "As we're moving forward and starting to see some change, I think that as a society we still have to be focused on those issues of injustice so that they can be worked on and be fixed. Sometimes our attentions can go elsewhere; my hope is that our attention stays here."
In city government, Swain has been a commissioner of the Board of Elections, chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals and a deputy commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development.
He has a bachelor's degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, a law degree from Northwestern University and a master's degree from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.
"I'll work to create more living-wage jobs for all, change how companies invest in our communities and open doors of opportunity for all young people," he said in his video. "No one else has the diversity of experience that I do, and no one else will work as hard for you as I will."
The June 28 Democratic primary victor will almost assuredly go to Washington, and that race has become incredibly crowded since Rush announced his full-time return to the South Side. In January, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), state Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D-16th), Karin Norington-Reaves, CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, and Jonathan Jackson, one of the Rev. Jesse Jackson's sons, have entered the race.
My Hood My Block My City founder Jahmal Cole and three other candidates declared their candidacies before Rush's announcement.
